NFC Notes: James Pearce Jr, Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Derek Carr

Falcons

at No. 26 overall. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one NFC executive who expressed skepticism about trading for a player with character concerns, while sources told Fowler that Pearce was taken off multiple teams’ draft boards because of maturity issues: “What concerns me is they gave up a first-rounder for a player with character concerns.” However, Fowler reports Atlanta spent “significant time” with Pearce and “vetted any concerns” about his maturity.

will be able to keep him in line: “He’s a fun player to watch. Very explosive. I think [coach] Raheem [Morris] will do a good job relating to him and keeping him on track. He will need to have a plan for him.” SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the two paths to a split between the Falcons and QB Kirk Cousins are the Steelers not signing QB Aaron Rodgers or a significant injury before the trade deadline.

Panthers

The Panthers signed LB Mapalo Mwansa through the NFL’s International Player Pathway. A native of England, Mwansa said he was first noticed by fellow international player Henry Rowland when running at an informal sports day at Loughborough University.

“I grew up loving [soccer] and my team was Manchester City. I’m 20 years of age right now and growing up, I always wanted to be Yaya Touré,” Mwansa said, via Leonard Solms of ESPN. “When I was at university, I attended an informal sports day and ran 100 metres and someone from this (Rowland) managed to see me and they thought: ‘What’s your sporting background?'”

Mwansa said Rowland told him to begin looking into American football.

“I took on American football as he suggested… I went home, watched Last Chance U, went on Netflix, watched the Quarterback documentary which they made. I continued to grow a liking for the sport. Through that journey, I took myself to Loughborough Students – the university team – and continued to delve into my journey right now.”

Mwansa thinks he has similar traits to Eagles DE Nolan Smith Jr.

“I have a similar sort of frame to Nolan Smith Jr., the Philadelphia Eagles EDGE rusher and he’s someone with very similar traits and that’s someone that I was given as a prototype to study – try look at his film and look at what he does well.”

Saints

‘s salary if he had decided to have surgery and remain on injured reserve for the 2025 season. Tucker adds that he is not convinced that Carr will remain retired and could see him returning at some point in the future.

He also points out that this could be a perfect time for the Saints to get a fresh start regarding their salary cap situation.

NFL Network analyst David Carr, who is the older brother of Derek Carr, said he can tell Derek is “definitely done playing” since talking to him over the last couple of days: “I can tell in the last couple days that he’s definitely done playing and he’s moved on.” (Ian Rapoport)