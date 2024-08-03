NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Josh Jacobs, Cowboys, Lions, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer explained what he’s seen from DT Mazi Smith thus far through camp.

“What we’re asking him to do, he’s doing a really good job. You might not see him make flash plays, but we see him taking on double-teams, getting his hands in the right place. I see him understanding where he’s supposed to be. He’s not gonna be a speed rusher by any stretch. He’s gonna have to be a power rusher and push the pocket. But as far as the run game, what I’ve seen so far I’ve been impressed with him. He’s doing a really good job. Now he’s gotta keep it up. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen with him, along with the rest of the defensive line,” Zimmer said, per Jon Machota.

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams has dealt with injuries in his first two years in the NFL, but he says he expects to be “a big part of the team” this season.

“In the offseason, OTAs, I came back on a mission. My mission was just to be the best player I can be, get back to where I was before I was injured, and that was just my goal,” Williams said, via the Detroit News. “I wanted to be explosive, be a big part of the team. That’s been my main thing since we lost going into the next season.”

Williams added that he feels different in terms of where he’s at this year as opposed to the two prior.

“I feel a lot different from the past two years. Coming in, I don’t know what’s different about it, but I just feel different,” Williams said. “I can’t even tell you what’s the real reason [for] it, because I don’t really know. It’s just coming out here and having a lot of fun. I’m having a lot more fun than I was. It’s just going great for us, and me also, but really the team. I just try to come out here and be better for the team.”

Packers

The Packers went after RB Josh Jacobs in free agency after Jacobs had been a cornerpiece of the Raiders’ franchise. Jacobs discussed the culture and expectation differences as the biggest reasons he left Las Vegas.

“I feel like the Raiders are still a cornerstone franchise,” Jacobs said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “But when you come in and you have different coaches and different GMs with their own vision, you’ve kinda got to adapt to their vision. We really didn’t have that culture set in stone.”

“I didn’t want to go to a team where I felt like I was going to be in a rebuilding situation. I didn’t want to go to a team where I didn’t feel like I was going to come in and immediately make an impact and be able to be one of the factors to get over the hump.”