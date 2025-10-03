NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OT Theo Benedet discussed the challenges of playing both left and right tackle and said that he enjoys contributing on both sides of the line.

“It’s been a great opportunity, also to play both sides,” Benedet said, via Bears Wire. “That can be a challenge sometimes, but it also helps me continue to stay prepared and stay comfortable on both sides, because as hard as it is to transition to that [left] side in the first place, if you don’t keep taking reps there, you’ll lose that muscle memory.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams said that Benedet is a great teammate and his willingness to learn and improve is contagious.

“It’s been fun being around Theo personality-wise,” Williams said. “His personality is great. Awesome human outside of football, and then when you get on the football field, [he’s] always willing to learn. He’s grown tremendously [physically], but also mentally about football. Kudos to him having that mindset of, ‘I’m going to keep growing. I’m not in a position I want to be in and when my opportunity comes, that’s when I’ll shine.‘”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff has now played an equal number of games with Detroit as he did with the Rams before being traded by Los Angeles. Goff considers himself to be a Lion at this stage of his career.

“I heard that when I did my radio thing earlier this week, I was like, Wow, that’s cool,” Goff said, via PFT. “I’ve certainly become a Lion now in my career, when I look back on it, it’s going to be majority Lions. Hopefully a lot more majority as we go on. It’s been a fun journey here, it’s been fun to grow into, be a part of this city, and to flip that way is cool.”

Goff still thinks he has many years left in Detroit.

“Hopefully, a long time. I don’t know, it’s hard to answer, but I think a long time,” Goff said.

Vikings

Vikings OL Blake Brandel, who has never played center in a game, is confident with playing the position if called upon: “Never played in a game, no, but I’ve had a lot of practice reps, thankfully, whether that’s scout team or whatever. It’s just one of those things where I knew there at some point could be a possibility, and we’re here. So I’m excited.” (Kevin Seifert)