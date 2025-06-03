NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Grady Jarrett, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears veteran DT Grady Jarrett is embarking on his first season in Chicago after spending all of his previous 10 years with the Falcons. Jarrett said they are looking to implement an “attacking-style defense” under DC Dennis Allen.

“We definitely want to be an attacking-style defense,” Jarrett said, via BearsWire. “We want to be fast, physical, know what we need to do on our assignments. He’s been pretty clear on his expectations for everybody involved, from the front to the back end. I think it’s going to take a lot of work for us to be able to achieve what we’re capable of, but that’s the beautiful part of it. It’s a process, day in and day out, and just establishing the culture, the way we want to practice, the way we want to play the game. That’s what it’s about. I think we are all here just learning each other, putting our best foot forward every day to be able to put our best defensive product out there.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff denied notions that the offense would take a step backward and said they are only focusing on getting better under OC John Morton.

“No, of course not, we want to take a step forward. We’re trying to get better, learn from our mistakes last year, and try to get better off them,” Goff said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think that would have been any different if you’re returning with the same offense. You always add some wrinkles, but certainly he has some flavor on the offense and is doing a good job. . . . Some of it’s changing, some of it’s staying the same. The biggest challenge is just getting on the same page with what we like, and we’re working through that. It’s new stuff, it’s new communication, it’s different ways he likes to do things and learning each other, and it’s a fun challenge.”

Packers

Packers OL Sean Rhyan was born and raised in Southern California and has Filipino roots in his family on his mother’s side. Rhyan discussed how important his mother’s culture and values are in his life, along with his pride in representing his culture in the NFL.

“She’s tough, tough,” Rhyan said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “That’s where my toughness came from, I think. Thick skin, she gave it to me. I take nothing personally unless it’s about (my parents). Then, you gotta protect who you have to.”

“I’m proud to be Filipino, playing football and representing my family. Just being able to represent my culture and let those kids know, even though it’s not widely represented, we’re still here and it’s possible to get here if you keep working hard and have discipline and that family backing to help you get there.”