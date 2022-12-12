NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Jordan Love, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell is proud of QB Jared Goff and the way he has cut down his turnovers in a major way over the past few weeks, leading to much more team success.

“He’s playing outstanding,” Campbell told reporters, via LionsWire.com. “He’s a direct link to why we are playing better. He’s playing really good football. He’s taking care of the football, he’s making big throws, man. He’s been highly accurate.”

“I thought he had another hell of a day. He’s cool, he’s calm, he’s collected and making those throws,” Campbell added.

Lions HC Dan Campbell on RT Penei Sewell‘s first down reception: “He could be a hall-of-fame tight end if he wanted to lose a little bit of weight.” (Colton Pouncy)

Packers

Packers WR Allen Lazard said that QB Jordan Love showed much more confidence in his appearance against the Eagles and feels that the young quarterback has continued to grow this season.

“When he came into that Eagles game, that last drive or two or whatever it was, it was just a different feel in the huddle than it was in the Chiefs game a year ago given the situation and everything. He’s grown tremendously on and off the field, and I’m excited to see him continue to grow,” Lazard told FOX Sports. “This year, coming into the camp, it’s been a whole new Jordan Love,” Lazard said. “The first two years, you saw the foundation, you saw the athleticism, you saw the skill set and everything, but there was kind of an inconsistency I feel like. And I think that’s something he would say as well, throughout practices and the preseason games and camp and all that stuff. But this year, you just see the confidence, you just see the poise, you hear it in his voice in the huddle.”

Jordan Schultz said the following of Love on The Pat McAfee Show: “People around the league believe Jordan Love is a starting QB and I could see him asking for a trade.”

Schultz reports that RB Mark Thompson worked out for the Packers on Monday.

Vikings

Vikings LB Jordan Hicks said he injured his toe on the second drive and will undergo further testing to determine the severity.

Brian Asamoah filled in for Hicks and would get more playing time if he's limited moving forward. (Andrew Krammer)

filled in for Hicks and would get more playing time if he’s limited moving forward. (Andrew Krammer) According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings worked out K Nick Sciba .

. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has broken the team’s record for receiving yards in a game with 223 which has stood since 1976 when it was set by WR Sammy White who had 210 yards.