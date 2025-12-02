NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Marcus Mariota hit WR Treylon Burks in the end zone, who made an impressive one-handed catch that is reminiscent of WR Odell Beckham Jr. However, Burks said he won’t spend time looking back on the highlight.

“To me, it was just making a play for the team, honestly,” Burks said, via Michael Phillips of the Associated Press. “I’m not the type that will sit there and scroll on the internet. I kind of stay away from that.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn confirmed David Blough will be the QB coach for the rest of the season. (Nicki Jhabvala)

confirmed will be the QB coach for the rest of the season. (Nicki Jhabvala) Quinn said the key for QB Jayden Daniels is what he called “functional contact” that is germane to the position — stiff arms, etc. Will get a feel for that throughout the week. Said Daniels was “ripping” throws today. (John Keim)

is what he called “functional contact” that is germane to the position — stiff arms, etc. Will get a feel for that throughout the week. Said Daniels was “ripping” throws today. (John Keim) Daniels has not yet been cleared for contact. His evaluation for game action will continue through Friday. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones George Pickens : “Anyone watching him play knows what Jerry (Jones) and I want, it’s to get him signed. Obviously, we have work to do there, but certainly George has just been an amazing pick-up for us, and he’s doing everything the right way, and certainly a guy that we’d like to have around here.” ( on WR: “Anyone watching him play knows what Jerry (Jones) and I want, it’s to get him signed. Obviously, we have work to do there, but certainly George has just been an amazing pick-up for us, and he’s doing everything the right way, and certainly a guy that we’d like to have around here.” ( Machota

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the idea that the team Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark, because of their salaries: “That’s not right. We can. We can build from that.” ( can’t keep all three defensive tackles,and, because of their salaries: “That’s not right. We can. We can build from that.” ( Machota

Giants

In his return from a two-game absence from a concussion, Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart took multiple big hits, including one up the sideline where he didn’t get out of bounds soon enough. Dart emphasized the physical aspect of the game when talking about concerns regarding his reckless play style, and said he doesn’t want to turn into a one-dimensional quarterback.

“Look, like, I understand the question, but this is football,” Dart said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Like, I’m going to get hit if I’m in the pocket or outside the pocket. I feel like I played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn’t be any shocker to anybody if you followed along with my career. We’re not playing soccer out here. You’re going to get hit. Things happen. It’s just part of the game.”

“My body feels good. I got knocked out of the game against Chicago on a fluke play. You watch the hit, I lose control of the ball and I don’t brace myself because I’m trying to re-catch the ball. It’s not because of the hit. It’s because I lost the ball. So just like any other league, you take new steps, there’s bigger, faster players. My body feels good. I’m going to play aggressive. I feel like if I just turn into a complete pocket passer, that’s just not how I want to play the game. I feel like there’s an advantage to me using my legs.”