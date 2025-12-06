NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, George Pickens, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he would address the comments made by WR George Pickens on social media regarding former NFL CB turned commentator Richard Sherman.

“I’m aware of what was supposedly put out there,” Schottenheimer said Friday, via Todd Archer. “I’ve not talked to him yet. I understand it’s been taken down, but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again, there are unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession. But I have not spoken to him, but I will.”

Sjerman claimed that there was a lack of effort from Pickens in Thursday’s loss the the Lions, but Schottenheimer said he did not see it when he rewatched the film.

“I don’t think any of us coached or played well enough,” Schottenheimer added. “All in all, I’m going to judge George on his body of work, man. His body of work has shown what an elite player he is and what a game-changer he is. I have no question. We were talking about CeeDee a couple of weeks ago, right? CeeDee was coming off a tough game, [three drops against] Philadelphia, I guess, maybe. And you look at CeeDee and the way he performed last night, just incredible. He was on pace for probably over 200 yards before he had to go out with the concussion.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflected on Thursday’s loss to the Lions, saying their offensive and defensive lines had a tough time: “We had a tough go of it inside our trenches last night. That was unexpected. That was a real puzzler for me watching it.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said the team isn’t ready to give up even though their playoff chances are slim after a loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

“I think guys are pissed off right now,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “I don’t think it’s any deflated moment like, oh, hands are up, we’re done. No. No. Absolutely not. I think you’re going to get a team that’s pissed, especially as we talk about a team that’s kind of changed since the bye week. This is the first time this group, to an extent, has suffered this. So hopefully it pisses people off the right way, we use it as fuel, and I know, starting with myself, I’ll make sure we have a great week of prep for the next one.”

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart has taken several hard shots this season after deciding to tuck the ball and run. Jets QB Tyrod Taylor has built a reputation for being a dual-threat quarterback and was asked if he has any advice for Dart, responding that he must be smart about the hits he’s sustaining.

“You never want to take away what makes a guy special,” Taylor said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “It was a legal hit. My advice to him would be to be smart about those. Over the course of a season, over the course of a career, those add up. Your best ability is availability, so you want to be out there for the guys and making plays. By all means, do what feels natural, but understand the toll that it takes when you continue to keep taking those hits.”

Taylor acknowledged that he had to learn how to be a runner and limit the damage he takes.

“For sure, I had to learn that,” Taylor said. “As a dual threat guy, I’ve definitely taken some hits that I shouldn’t have taken in my career. There’s a learning curve that comes with that, and hopefully, he learns sooner rather than not because he’s a special player. His team is better, obviously, when he’s available.”

There has been speculation about Giants GM Joe Schoen ‘s job security after the team parted ways with former HC Brian Daboll , but reports have indicated that Schoen is set to return in 2026. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, citing sources, reports the sense is that nothing has yet changed for Schoen staying put.

As for the notion that top head-coaching candidates will only take the job if they are allowed to bring in their own general manager, Jones cites sources around the NFL who speak highly of Schoen and "how great he is to work with."

Jones reiterates that he doesn’t sense that coaches will balk at working with Schoen.