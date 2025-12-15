NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if he felt the team had underachieved this year based on his expectations: "Yes. Yes. We certainly didn't think we'd be here in this kind of shape with three games to go, and have to be behind the eight ball the way we are. It's very disappointing. I'm really obviously very disappointed for our fans. I'm disappointed for these players. I didn't expect that. I thought we could come out here and on both sides of the ball make a better accounting of ourselves. Minnesota did the best job out there on both sides of the ball." (Jon Machota)

Dallas CB Trevon Diggs said he's healthy enough to play even though the team doesn't feel the same way: "I know I'm healthy enough to play. I been ready. I'm just waiting on my opportunity. I been doing good in practice, showing that I'm ready to play. We'll just see what happens." (Josina Anderson)

Eagles

Eagles TE Cameron Latu was fined $4,666 for using the helmet, and S Andre' Sam was fined $4,741 for using the helmet.

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart was confused about why he had to leave the game for a concussion check after what he felt wasn’t a big hit.

“Tried to do a little trick pass on it. They did a good job covering it,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I didn’t want to make a bad play even worse by forcing the ball, so just tried to get back to the line of scrimmage. I’m not really sure what the reason was I had to come out of the game. It was really just … weird. I don’t understand it.”

“Definitely wasn’t the first time I was surprised I had to come out,” Dart added. “But I was definitely surprised. It didn’t feel like it was that big of a hit at all.”

Dan Duggan reports that Giants CB Nic Jones, an impending free agent, is undergoing shoulder surgery