NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Giants, Cowboys

Jaxson Dart

Giants OC Mike Kafka said first-round QB Jaxson Dart is “right on schedule” with his development as a rookie.

“I’d say Jaxson is right on schedule from what we’d expect in terms of just understanding the offense, continuing to grow and learn every day,” Kafka said, via Matt Citak of the team’s site. “Every day we’re presenting him – not just him but all the quarterbacks – with different situations and some situations you’ve probably never seen before. Those have been good to build off of, whether it’s in two-minute, whether it’s a third-down situation or a certain blitz look that we’re getting, he’s able to kind of grow and learn from those examples and now as he starts banking more and more looks, more and more reps – we do a lot of this throughout the walkthrough as well, he can kind of see – now he’s starting to put the picture together a little bit better and cleaner for a rookie.”

As for his expectations for Dart in New York’s preseason opener against the Bills, Kafka just wants the rookie to play within the system and show confidence.

“Like any position, just operating within the confines of the offense and going out there and playing confidently, being decisive, command the huddle,” Kafka said. “I think for Jaxson, for a young player – I know from my experience, it was getting young guys who probably never played as well – he’s out there calming them down and having great poise and great confidence and and then just going and playing football. It’s a game you love and you know, you’ve been playing it for a long time. My biggest piece of advice is just go out there, enjoy it, play, have fun and go be aggressive.”

As for WR Malik Nabers, the receiver said he’s taking more leadership going into the second year of his career.

“It’s just being more vocal about just getting guys ready to go or making sure we’re on the right path to what we want to accomplish, and I have to sometimes get out of my mode,” Nabers said. “I talk to myself a lot. I talk to myself in my head, and I’m always quiet a lot, so sometimes I have to step outside of those boundaries and get guys riled up and get them going, get my receiver group going, and that’s just a part of just being a leader and just wanting to be better for my team.”

Cowboys

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provides his key takeaways from the Cowboys’ training camp:

Breer thinks Micah Parsons ‘ contract situation will play out similarly to CeeDee Lamb , Dak Prescott , and Zack Martin ‘s negotiations, who each had their deals finalized before the regular season.

contract situation will play out similarly to and ‘s negotiations, who each had their deals finalized before the regular season. In the end, Breer doubts Parsons gets traded.

Breer writes that Dallas’ edge rushers are probably the most improved position on the team and mentions that fourth-year DE Damone Clark looks “on the verge of breaking out.”

looks “on the verge of breaking out.” Breer also mentions that fifth-round LB Shemar James’ speed has translated well to the NFL.

speed has translated well to the NFL. Breer thinks the Cowboys’ “biggest unknown” is their cornerback position, given Trevon Diggs is recovering from a knee injury and DaRon Bland is working his way back from an injury-laden 2024 season.

is recovering from a knee injury and is working his way back from an injury-laden 2024 season. At receiver, Breer writes that Lamb and George Pickens have looked good together, while Pickens has moved around to several spots in HC Brian Schottenheimer’s offense.