NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has been impressed by seventh-round WR Tez Johnson in their offseason program, saying he understands leverage and how to release off press coverage.

“Tez Johnson is a guy that is obviously a later draft pick but a guy that has a lot of talent,” Mayfield said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “Little guy, but he is really explosive and understands how to win on leverage and he is one of those guys that you really cannot touch in a phone booth. He is fun to watch when he releases off press coverage, so we are just trying to get as many people involved. Last year, we learned you are going to need a lot more than your starting 11 so we are trying to get everybody to elevate their standard.”

Mayfield thinks their offensive line will benefit from continuity and mentioned that OC Josh Grizzard is adding some motions to their system.

“Yeah, if you look at the foundation that we tried to instill last year – we obviously evolved throughout the year and the season, so it’s nice for guys to not have to learn it from scratch,” Mayfield said. “There’s obviously a few tweaks and things – motions that ‘Grizz’ (Josh Grizzard) wants to get done, which is great. If you’re not trying to get better, you’re not going to survive. We’re doing that right now. For me, it’s continuing to overcommunicate at the line of scrimmage. That was a big step last year – the responsibility at the line of scrimmage…But, take it to the next level: really, really take ownership [and] overcommunicate to where if we get a certain pressure or coverage, guys know what I’m going to check to. That’s the part that I have to continue to try and elevate everybody else around me and take that ownership.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn is still bringing the same tenacity and swagger to the field after signing a massive contract extension.

“Ain’t nothing really changed, man,” Horn said, via NY Times. “I’m still trying to get better every day. Trying to go get some more money. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

Horn’s energy has carried over into QB Bryce Young, who tries to beat him in practice every opportunity he gets.

“He just has a defiance to him and that’s just his way of competing. He’s not super animated with it, but he definitely thrives off that, feeds off that energy,” Panthers HC Dave Canales said of Young. “He takes his chances when he can because Jaycee’s trying to bait him into throwing the ball over there.”

Horn sets the tone for the team in practice and expects everyone to carry themselves at the same level.

“Everybody’s gotta bring that attitude. It shouldn’t just me and Bryce, or me and Chuba going back and forth. We’ve gotta come out here every day and compete,” Horn said he told his teammates. “Like coach Canales said, if you come out here and compete hard, the guy across from you ain’t gonna have no choice but to step his level up.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore said they’ve been putting a lot of focus on their offensive and defensive lines in their offseason program thus far.

“O line, D line – a lot of this is going to get figured out in training camp,” Moore said, via Josh Deshazier of the team’s site. “That’s just the reality of OTAs. They’re doing everything they can, they’re competing. Love the heck out of those guys and once that comes, we’ll get a better feel for them. From a run game perspective on both sides of the football, you’re not going to get a real great evaluation this time of year. It’s more, ‘Hey, are they assignment sound, do they understand their responsibilities?’ The execution and what it looks like ultimately won’t happen until training camp, but these guys are doing everything they can from a fundamental perspective in individual (drills). Certainly, our defensive line and offensive line have spent a ton of time on individual – that’s really the bulk of their days this time of year. It’s going to be a growing process as we go through it.”

The Saints are moving Trevor Penning from right tackle to left guard. Moore thinks Penning has the size and physicality to be “perfect” for the interior line.

“You have to be able to anchor in this league in some capacity,” Moore said. “You’re going to get bull rushed – the bull rush, if someone can run through you there’s going to be challenges no matter what the circumstance is. Trevor playing at guard – he’s got size, he’s got mass, he’s got physicality that’s going to be perfect for that position. Our experience, the last couple of spots everyone (on the coaching staff) has been, has had those guys go from tackle to guard so we feel good about the transition.”