NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Haason Reddick, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

One of the very first signings of free agency was OLB Haason Reddick inking a one-year, $14 million deal with the Buccaneers to add some juice to their pass rush. Reddick had been one of the most prolific pass rushers in the league until a nasty contract holdout with the Jets after he was traded from the Eagles derailed his 2024 season. He admitted it was a strange situation.

“Very bizarre,” Reddick said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Weird. It’s just a fresh start. I know everybody is worried about last year, but last year is last year. I’m here now. Different mindset. Different space. Just ready to put the past behind me and continue to move forward, and what better place to do it than here?”

Buccaneers OLB Anthony Nelson‘s two-year, $10 million deal includes a $4.33 million guaranteed roster bonus that was due March 13, base salaries of $1.17 million (guaranteed) and $4 million and a $500,000 roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2026 league year. There is also a $1 million annual incentive based on playing time and sacks and a $1 million 2026 escalator based on the same. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn can make as much as $108 million through the 2029 season and was asked by reporters what it means to him to receive a large contract from Carolina.

“It was going back and forth for a couple weeks, so I was kinda in the loop about knowin’ where everything was,” Horn stated, via PanthersWire.com. “You’re just appreciative of the organization takin’ care of you and believing in you as a player and as a person too, ’cause they see how you work day in and day out in the building. So I’m super grateful and excited to be here for the future…It’s time to win. I’ve been here four years now, ain’t done a lot of winning, and I feel like we gettin’ all the pieces in place to do that.”

Saints

Saints S Justin Reid spoke about returning home to Louisiana and will once again play with former Texans teammate S Tyrann Mathieu for the second time in his career.

“We already have experience with each other,” Reid said, via the team’s website. “Tyrann is a savvy vet; every offense needs to know where he’s at because he’ll just show up and steal a ball some type of way. I see myself as a physical tone-setter. A guy who’s going to come down the hallway with me, you’re going to pay the toll for it. And we just complement each other really well; we have a strong line of communication, are both cerebral players, and can organize a defense. It’s gonna be fun.”

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte explains why the NFL Management Council corrected their compensatory picks announcement, removing a seventh from the Dolphins and assigning one to the Saints. The league incorrectly counted Saints WR Cedrick Wilson as a qualifying free agent when he signed with New Orleans last year, per Korte. Wilson shouldn’t have been eligible because Miami shortened his deal the prior offseason.

as a qualifying free agent when he signed with New Orleans last year, per Korte. Wilson shouldn’t have been eligible because Miami shortened his deal the prior offseason. Saints DT Nathan Shepherd accepted a $770,000 pay cut when he restructured his deal in exchange for $1.3 million in potential incentives. (Nick Underhill)

accepted a $770,000 pay cut when he restructured his deal in exchange for $1.3 million in potential incentives. (Nick Underhill) Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Saints at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)