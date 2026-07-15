NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Andrew Thomas, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders QB Jayden Daniels only received an honorable mention on Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings from an anonymous personnel evaluator: “I know he was hurt [in 2025], but I think this is the year he really makes his stamp, and he’s the guy we’re all talking about as having taken the next step. Such a good decision-maker and very accurate. I would still take him over the other quarterbacks [from the 2024 draft class] from a pure quarterback, decision-making standpoint.”
- Jeremy Fowler ranked Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil in the top 10, but opinions were divided: “Underrated to me and bulletproof in both phases,” an NFC executive said. “[He] has another gear that others don’t. Still violent.”
- “He makes mistakes and blows protection assignments on communication,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said of Tunsil.
Eagles
- Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings only held an honorable mention for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts from an AFC offensive coach: “I know it has been up-and-down, but I’m still betting on the Super Bowl credentials, the intangibles and the toughness.”
- Fowler‘s top-ranked running backs approaching 2026 included Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, with one NFL coordinator commenting on his disappointing 2025: “I’m not going to penalize him for a terrible all-around offense last year. He’s still a three-down weapon, and if I needed a running back for one season, I’m still taking him 1. My only criticism is that he doesn’t always produce when things aren’t completely clean. That dates back to the Giants. Tends to need things perfectly set up for him.”
- Fowler also had both LT Jordan Mailata and RT Lane Johnson ranked among the top offensive tackles: “He was the best tackle in the NFL by far [in 2024]. He regressed some last year. But that wasn’t all his fault. He is considered scheme-transcendent. He does everything consistently well. That’s rare.”
- On Johnson, one veteran NFL defensive coach noted, “I know they had a tough year as an offense, but the play was still elite. He’s a guy you can trust more than just about any other tackle to play at a high level. I just don’t know if the body will hold up at this stage.”
Giants
- Jeremy Fowler ranked the league’s top offensive tackles, with Giants LT Andrew Thomas receiving praise from an anonymous NFL coordinator for his pass-blocking prowess: “A big factor with tackles is how much you can trust them in passing-down situations against the best, often on an island, and Thomas can handle that. Not many can.”
- Fowler also ranked the league’s top edge rushers, with Brian Burns receiving a knock from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “He was different than in years past. He was more of a force consistently, more of a pain in the ass to play against.”
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