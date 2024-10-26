NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay OC Liam Coen has the utmost confidence in rookie WR Jalen McMillan to take on a larger role following injuries to WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“I had a really good conversation with Jalen, I think it was on Sunday, and just said, ‘Hey, this is the week,'” Liam Coen said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “We talked about it, ‘This is the week that you have to really kind of emerge and I trust you.'”

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield isn’t worried about chemistry issues because of the reps he’s had with the guys in that room.

“I’ll be extremely confident in those guys,” Mayfield added. “Obviously, I had rapport with Trey going back to last year, Sterling for years, obviously, and Jalen all of offseason and training camp. I expect those guys to have success and play really well throughout the week. … We expect everybody to step up in a big way.”

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving (toe) is questionable for Week 8 but he’s expected to play barring any setbacks. (Tom Pelissero)

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn on QB Jayden Daniels , who participated in practice on Friday: “We will assess how he responds to the work that we did over the next 48 hours. But we really pushed it today.” (Tom Pelissero)

Daniels talked about his injury: “It’s something to my rib. It’s kind of hard to explain, but it’s something to the area right there.” (Jhabvala)

Panthers

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson is disregarding trade rumors and wants to be in Carolina: “I’m here. I want to be here.” (David Newton)

is disregarding trade rumors and wants to be in Carolina: “I’m here. I want to be here.” (David Newton) Panthers LB D.J. Wonnum , who was recently designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, revealed he underwent three quad surgeries and developed blood clots around his arms last spring, per Joseph Person.

, who was recently designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, revealed he underwent three quad surgeries and developed blood clots around his arms last spring, per Joseph Person. Wonnum said he’s about a “week or so” away from playing, per Person.

The Panthers ruled out Johnson (rib) and WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) for Week 8 while QB Andy Dalton (thumb) is doubtful. (Tom Pelissero)