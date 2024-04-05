NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Brian Daboll, Commanders, Giants

Jayden Daniels

The Commanders are projected to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft in hopes of finding their franchise guy. LSU HC Brian Kelly hinted that they could be leaning towards drafting LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

“[Daniels] is going to be so committed to taking care of himself that you’re not going to have to worry about size or [if] he doesn’t weigh enough,” Kelly said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “Lamar [Jackson] has done a pretty good job with his size. [Patrick] Mahomes, I wouldn’t consider him a giant. Because [Daniels] is going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays. For Washington.”

Commanders

Commanders owner Josh Harris said they feel like they have a “blank slate” going into the 2024 season after making changes to their coaching staff and front office.

“We’re all drinking from a fire hose,” Harris said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “But it’s an amazing opportunity to start with, in essence, somewhat of a blank slate. To bring together a new coach, new GM, new front office, new ownership, obviously, and that was really exciting. … You saw how we did in free agency, and now on to the draft. So, I think we’re building, and it’s exciting.”

As for building a new stadium, Harris said they are in “deep discussion” with Maryland but are also pursuing options at the former RFK Stadium site.

“We’re in deep discussion with Maryland, but at the same time, we’re continuing to pursue the possibility of having a site at RFK.”

Giants

After winning Coach of the Year in 2022 following his first season in New York, Giants HC Brian Daboll slammed back down to earth after a tough 2023 season. Despite the struggles, Giants co-owner John Mara showed his support for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Joe and his staff and in Brian Daboll and his staff,” Mara said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “I think the communication is terrific. I think the process they go through is great, and I do think we’re headed in the right direction.”

“I view them as we’re trying to build a team, and we’re trying to make progress every year. It’s not always going to be a straight line of going up. Obviously, we took a step back last year, but I have every confidence they’re on the right track. I don’t give them any mandates of, ‘You have to win so many games.’ I say the same thing every year: At the end of the year, I want to feel like we’re moving in the right direction. We had a couple of things happen during the year. We’re building something here, and I want to feel that way when I walk off the field the last game of the season.”