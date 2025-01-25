NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Brian Schottenheimer, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn says that QB Jayden Daniels embraces pressure and has a strong mental approach to the game.

“He stays locked in, he stays focused,” Quinn said in a video. “It is the work, that’s where the success has come from for him. He puts it in. It’s a good feeling when you take the field knowing you are completely ready. You’ve put the work in. Lots of poise. When it’s mental chaos going on all around him, he lives in that space and he is very comfortable in that zone, which is completely uncomfortable.”

Cowboys

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys’ hiring of Brian Schottenheimer was a “ Dak Prescott hire” even though he has a lot of support and chemistry with people in the building.

was a “ hire” even though he has a lot of support and chemistry with people in the building. Fowler adds that the team may have brought back Mike McCarthy had the two sides been able to come to terms on the number of years on a contract.

had the two sides been able to come to terms on the number of years on a contract. Fowler adds that there is shock around the league that Schottenheimer rose to the top and was hired, as it seemed that Eagles OC Kellen Moore was a strong candidate for the position and wanted the job.

Eagles



Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said he’s playing in the NFC Championship against the Commanders despite his ankle injury: “I feel great today. It was a great practice out there, I was moving around really well, so I’m really happy with where I’m at.” (Jeff McLane)

said he’s playing in the NFC Championship against the Commanders despite his ankle injury: “I feel great today. It was a great practice out there, I was moving around really well, so I’m really happy with where I’m at.” (Jeff McLane) Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts on his knee injury: “It’s been progressing, like coach said.” Asked if he’ll wear a brace Sunday, he said, “I anticipate so.” (Mike Garafolo)

on his knee injury: “It’s been progressing, like coach said.” Asked if he’ll wear a brace Sunday, he said, “I anticipate so.” (Mike Garafolo) The team has already ruled out WR Britain Covey (neck) and DT Byron Young (hamstring) while C Cam Jurgens (back) is currently listed as questionable. (Jeff McLane)