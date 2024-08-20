NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Carl Lawson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington officially named first-round QB Jayden Daniels the starter on Monday, as he has impressed throughout the first weeks of camp. Commanders HC Dan Quinn outlined what Daniels has done well during practice to win him the job.

This is kind of a boring answer, but he’s playing the position well,” Quinn said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Checking the protection, taking a shot downfield to Terry, knowing, I had Zach underneath. It’s the decision-making of where to go with the ball, and how to play the position. Seeing the arm talent is easy. Playing the position, that’s the whole key to it.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Carl Lawson ‘s one-year contract has a maximum value of $2.125 million with a base salary of $1.125 million and a maximum of $1 million from incentives. (Todd Archer)

‘s one-year contract has a maximum value of $2.125 million with a base salary of $1.125 million and a maximum of $1 million from incentives. (Todd Archer) Lawson earns $125k if he records five sacks and another $125k if he records seven. He can earn an additional $125k from playing 55 percent of the snaps and $125k for playing 65 percent of the snaps. (Archer)

If Dallas makes the playoffs and he hits all the above incentives, Lawson would earn another $500k. (Archer)

Giants

Following TE Darren Waller‘s retirement Giants fourth-round TE Theo Johnson figures to step into a big role his first season. Johnson is ready to contribute and talked about what the hardest part of the NFL has been thus far.

“I think I’m definitely ready to have a role on this team, and I’m trying to show everyone that I’m capable of having a lot on my plate,” Johnson said, via Peter Botte of the New York Post. “I’m learning as I go and continuing to improve. I still think there is a lot of meat on the bone, for sure. But I think I’m off to a good start.

“The biggest adjustment is probably the mental piece, for sure. There’s so much more volume, and the detail is so much greater than in college, especially at the tight end position where you’re asked to know so much.”