NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders TE Zach Ertz praised rookie QB Jayden Daniels and said that his main focus is making sure he’s on the same page as his quarterback.

“I mean, I think Jayden has done a phenomenal job,” Ertz said, via Commanders Wire. “I’ve been impressed with him from the moment he got here. The reps, like I said, are limited, and so every time we have a rep, I kind of wanna stand back there and talk to him, kind of how he sees certain things because it doesn’t really matter how I see things once the ball is snapped. I gotta play on his timing and I gotta anticipate what he wants me to do.”

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner also gave a nod of approval towards Daniels and said that his confidence is off the charts.

“Yeah, I mean, the biggest thing is confidence,” Wagner said of Daniels. “He’s very, very confident, and you want that in the quarterback. As you watch him, he gets more comfortable understanding where the routes are going to be, getting comfortable with the receivers that he’s throwing to. I feel like he’s in a really, really great space, and I’m excited for him to keep going and it’s going to be fun to watch him play this season.”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the contract situation with QB Dak Prescott : “We think in terms of being real positive that we’re gonna get this (contract) done. We don’t picture Dak in another uniform at all. We do believe that the worm is gonna turn and he’s gonna win a championship for us.” (Jon Machota)

Jones also commented on WR CeeDee Lamb‘s situation: “We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee. He actually sent us something late (Sunday). We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We’re optimistic we’ll continue to work toward getting something done.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has been pleased with how QB Jalen Hurts has started training camp after the team’s collapse last season.

“Yeah, I think he’s looked really sharp,” Sirianni said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He’s been in complete command of the offense. I’ve really liked that some of the plays that he has where it’s not the — obviously you’ve seen him on the deep ball, the intermediate, the short passes — but some of the ones that I really like is if there’s a little bit of a pressure he slides his feet, and he hits Saquon [Barkley] on a check down or Kenny [Gainwell] on a check down.”