NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, DeMarvion Overshown, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said an unintended benefit of strapping a GoPro camera to QB Jayden Daniels‘ helmet during the offseason program was observing how he communicated with teammates in the huddle.

“One of the unintended good consequences was the audio,” Quinn said, via Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. “And so I was expecting (the camera) to be just for the first look and second look, but what was there was in the huddle, the sound of it. I thought that was pretty cool. He was always so calm and cool, and he’s still that way in the huddle. … That’s a big deal. There’s a calmness when the quarterback, in the chaos, is like, ‘We’re good, man.’”

Commanders OC David Blough thinks Daniels’ clear communication is an underrated asset.

“It sounds like no big deal, but it’s a big deal,” Quinn said. “Like, ‘Hey, be ready. I’m coming to you if it’s zone.’ It’s cues, it’s information. Letting the players know, ‘Let’s be quick. Let’s get on the ball.’”

Washington GM Adam Peters said Daniels is authentic with his leadership and has seen a lot of maturity from the third-year quarterback.

“Everybody leads in their own way. Some people who aren’t vocal will try to be vocal and it comes off unauthentic, and the guys see right through that,” Peters said. “But Jayden leads in his own way, and he’s grown and matured. His offseason program this year, that showed a lot of growth and maturity in terms of how dialed-in he was with his body and his throwing. He’s done it in his own way. I think that all those things have really evolved and matured. You’re seeing that out on the field and in a way he’s got a calm and kind of mastery of what he’s doing.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown said that DC Christian Parker puts them in a position to succeed within his scheme and allows them to play fast.

“He allows us to play fast just by putting us in the right calls, just by testing us in the meeting rooms, making sure everybody knows who they’re tied to, what the other 10 people are doing on the field,” Overshown said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s allowing us to use our skill set, use that run and hit factor that we need to play that certain play style. We’re able to play like that because he allows us to play fast. That’s one thing when you get a coach like that, that also teaches you the game so you can play fast.” Overshown added that he’s now fully healthy and isn’t mentally worried about his knee. “Being healthy is the least of my concern now,” Overshown said. “That’s just football now. I’m glad I was able to get over that hurdle, but now it’s just about winning. I feel confident in what we put together over the offseason, what we’re still stacking through this fall camp. Throughout the season, I’m just excited about what we build. This brotherhood is something different. I’m just ready to lay it all out on the line for the other 10 on the field with me.” Overshown said he and LB Dee Winters have developed great chemistry together and are ready to play off of each other this season. “We help each other out a lot, able to feed off each other’s energy,” Overshown said. “That’s another thing: We’re not just friends on the field, we’re friends off the field. We’re able to talk to each other, make sure we’re both clear on what we’re doing so we’re able to play fast. That’s what’s going to make us so dangerous between me, him, everybody else in the linebacker room, how connected we are. We can play off each other, know where we’re going to be at, and it allows us to play fast.” Eagles Eagles GM Howie Roseman said the team will keep its preparations for Week 1 close to the vest, but said there’s a spot for all four quarterbacks on the roster, especially rookie QB Cole Payton, who contributes on special teams. “Most important position in sports,” Roseman said, via PFT. “I feel like all those guys have value for our team. Obviously some is short-term value, some is long-term value when you think about Cole.”