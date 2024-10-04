NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dontayvion Wicks, Commanders, Packers, Panthers

Commanders

Despite having early success, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels reminded everybody that he’s still a young quarterback.

"Y'all can say whatever y'all you want," Daniels said, via PFT. "I'm still a rookie in my eyes, so I let everybody else do the talking for me. I don't get caught up in that stuff. It's just a blessing. Just the preparation, obviously the team believing in me and we're going out there and competing every Sunday."

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love shouldered the blame for WR Dontayvion Wicks having a down game.

“A lot of it was just me. I was making it really hard on him for a lot of those catches,” Love said, via Packers Wire. “As a quarterback, I always have that confidence in those guys and that trust with all my guys. We all make mistakes. It’s not going to be perfect, but the ball is going to keep coming to you, you know what I mean? We all got to be able to go out there and overcome lack of execution early and continue to make plays. Those guys all know the ball is going to keep coming to them.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales doesn’t envision the team trading WR Diontae Johnson.

“My job is to do the best thing, to put the best 11 guys out there,” Canales said, via ESPN. “We love the guys that are developing in the progression that we have, so I don’t see that happening.”

Johnson added that he can’t control trade speculation and is happy with his current situation.

“I can’t control some of the stuff they put out there,” Johnson said of the current trade speculation. “I can only come in and continue to be the player that I’ve been here. I’m not really worried about it. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m locked on the Panthers now.“