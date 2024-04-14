NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

With the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, most assume the Commanders will take one of the high-end QB prospects. ESPN’s Adam Schefter states that he feels they will be taking LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

Louisiana-Lafayette TE Neal Johnson had a private meeting with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)

had a private meeting with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson) ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the number two overall pick in the upcoming draft: “We don’t know what’s going to happen during these visits. These things are fluid … So yes. Is it tracking toward Jayden Daniels (to the Commanders)? …That’s my belief. And we’ll see if that continues to be the case as we get closer to the draft.” (Ben Standig)

Eagles

According to Andrew DiCecco, the Eagles are hosting Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt for a visit.

for a visit. Chase Senior and Jake Rabadi have both reported Iowa CB Cooper DeJean has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles.

Giants

ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on the Talkin’ Ball podcast and gave his input on where he hears the Giants stand regarding the draft, including if Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy would be an option with the No. 6 pick.

“This is a team that has enough other needs and a team that is trying to win now that I wouldn’t guess they go quarterback at six right now,” Schefter said. “I do think that there will be a quarterback selected with pick that’s a relatively high pick, whether that’s in round two or three or they move back up if a guy like Bo Nix or Michael Penix is available.”