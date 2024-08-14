NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OT Samuel Cosmi said that rookie QB Jayden Daniels called an audible that set up a deep shot to WR Dyami Brown.

“He made a check mid-play,” Cosmi said, via Around The NFL. “It turned out to be a big gain. … We bunkered down and really went in there. He was calm and collected, which is what you want to see, and it was really impressive. We all sat on the sideline and we were like, ‘Dang, that was really fun.’ So, I think everybody should be very excited just from that little sneak peek right there. I know I am. I know I am. I know the guys are fired up. I think we got a dude back there.”

Daniels said that OC Kliff Kingsbury has given him the authority to make changes at the line of scrimmage if he doesn’t like the look the defense gives him.

“Yeah. I mean it’s just something throughout practice, throughout the time I’ve been here that (offensive coordinator) Kliff (Kingsbury) was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like this look, check it,’ ” Daniels said. “So, they came out in a certain look and we were running a play, I didn’t like it so I just checked it.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said that Daniels didn’t necessarily have the authority to change the play given to him.

“I thought of Top Gun,” Quinn said. “‘Do I have permission to buzz the tower? No ghost rider, the pattern is full.’ So, I think on that one he wanted to ask for forgiveness and not permission, and then throw an absolute dime over the top to Dyami to go. It was a really cool play. I think it probably illustrates for him the awareness and checks and things that go into it. He did not ask for permission, so he went ahead and buzzed the tower anyway. It was a really cool play.”

Quinn cited size as a reason for signing WR Martavis Bryant and is unsure when he’ll return to game action after not playing since 2018. (Ben Standig)

Quinn added the kicker competition remains open despite releasing K Ramiz Ahmed but K Riley Patterson will get all the reps this week. (Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy continues to be impressed with QB Trey Lance after a solid preseason debut.

“Trying to get as much as I can with him,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You want to see him running the offense at a high level. The footwork and some of the things we’re asking him to do conceptually are new. We just need work. We just need as much time as we can. I know I say that every time I talk about him, but he’s making good progress. He’s definitely wired the right way. He’s a great athlete. Just a lot of work to do.”

Cowboys RT Chuma Edoga will likely begin the season on IR with a significant left big toe injury sustained in the preseason opener. Edoga doesn’t need surgery but he will undergo extensive rehab. (David Moore)

McCarthy mentioned third-round OL Cooper Beebe will get work with the first-team offense at center this week: "He's earned this opportunity." (Todd Archer)

Giants

Giants first-round WR Malik Nabers is fine and his ankle injury is not long-term, per HC Brian Daboll . (Jordan Raanan)

Nabers does not doubt that he will be ready to play Week 1. (Raanan)

The Giants have hope the leg injury to fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is not as bad as it looked as he already returned to meetings. (Raanan)

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirms it was just a sprain for Tracy.