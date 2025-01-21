NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said that Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is probably the best rookie quarterback he has ever seen and mentioned that he doesn’t play like a young quarterback on the game tape.

“He’s a young quarterback by birth certificate, not by tape,” Fangio said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “The guy is playing extremely well. You can tell how much they think he’s playing so good, because of their offense and things they trust him to do, and he has come through for them in a big way. He’s tough to handle.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni mentioned that he has no concerns about the offense being more run-heavy as they head into the Conference Finals.

“Again, I wouldn’t say I have a level of concern of anything there. I know we’re able to win both ways. I know we can win passing the ball. I know we can win running the ball. Just so happens a little bit more this year, we’ve won running the football. I know we’ve got the right people in place all the way on our offense, our coaches,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, we’re doing what we need to do to win each game. [I]f that means throw it 50 times, we’ll do that. If it means run it 50 times, we’ll do that as well.”

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said that the team planned to play LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. against the Rams but they left in LB Oren Burks because he was doing okay. (Jimmy Kempski)

Giants

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Giants getting a fourth-round pick for the loss of S Xavier McKinney .

. Korte notes the biggest uncertainty in his projections is where the exact cutoffs will fall between the rounds, so it’s possible McKinney could qualify as a third-round pick instead of a fourth.