NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Trey Lance, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

C ommanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels plans to be responsible when it comes to ball control this season and wants fans to know that he will stay true to himself and has no allusions that he is the savior of the team.

“Just going through it,” Daniels said, via CommandersWire.com. “Just going out there and being myself, know(ing) who God made me. Stay grounded; don’t get too high, don’t get too low. At the end of the day, it takes a team to help people out. I can’t go out there and think I am the savior. When the plays are out there to be made, make the plays.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Trey Lance had a very up-and-down performance in the preseason that ended with a 323-yard, five-interception performance. Dallas owner Jerry Jones likes what he’s seen with Lance and has zero regrets about trading a fourth-round pick for him.

“It’s a shame about our interceptions because I thought Lance was really, in many ways, had some good things happen out there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I saw some good things, and I saw some things you’d like to have back. Overall, I’m glad to have that outing with us.”

“For a fourth-round pick. Are you kidding me? Although we did get Dak (Prescott) with our second fourth-round pick (in 2016). But we’ve had some that didn’t play in the fourth round, too.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy acknowledged Lance’s turnover issue but stated his belief that he will stick around in the league for a while.

“He’s just an ascending young talented quarterback that just loves to be coached,” McCarthy added. “I wish we had three more preseason games just to get him out there, just to keep playing, because he had tremendous production. Yes, the turnovers are always the first thing we talk about.”

“There have always been four or five plays each game that he’ll learn from. But he continually gets better every time you give him a chance. I think that says a lot about him. He’s just a young guy that needs to play. I think he’ll play in this league for a long time.”

Giants

The Giants brought back CB Adoree’ Jackson recently to bolster their cornerback depth. New York HC Brian Daboll isn’t in a rush to overwork him and talked about their plan to get him up to speed.

“We’ve got to get him out here and ramp him up and see where he’s at,” Daboll said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “We’ll take it day by day [with] how much to play him. He came in the day that he signed and did a little bit of a workout. We had been in contact with his representatives prior to that. He looked good in the workout. Happy to have him aboard.”