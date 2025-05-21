NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Following a second-straight Pro Bowl season, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson outlined his personal goals for the season, including an uptick in turnovers and a first-team All-Pro selection.

“My expectations for this year, I just wrote my numbers down, I want to have seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, ten turnovers at least,” Johnson said, via FOX Sports’ Speak show. “I want to have no touchdowns given up, no games over 50 receiving yards allowed. First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and I want to get in the end zone three times, that’s for sure.”

Lions

Much has been made about the maturation of Lions WR Jameson Williams every year since being a first-round pick in 2022. Former Detroit WR coach and new OC John Morton couldn’t say enough good things about Williams’ development and feels another breakout year is coming.

“Unbelievable. Just unbelievable,” Morton said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “When I first got here, he came in to see me, we had a chat and I’m painting the picture, this is what you need to do, this is how I see it and he has been unbelievable. Unbelievable. In the meetings, the attention to detail, I mean, I’m so excited to see him this year. It’s going to be a breakout year for him. So I can’t wait, I just can’t wait, man.”

New Lions WR coach Scottie Montgomery got a great first impression of Williams because of how much time he’s spent at the facility and his engagement in the mental part of the game.

“When I came off of the couple-week break we had, Jamo was already here,” Montgomery said. “In the offseason, I didn’t have to call him. Once I got the job, he knew exactly what it was. He came up just to say hello to me because he knew what we needed to get done. And then now, two days ago or yesterday … probably one of the better meetings I’ve ever seen him in. It was a total offensive meeting. … The communication level and the questions and the football IQ and the acumen that he was asking questions about is what you really wanted to see.”

Packers

The Packers signed CB Nate Hobbs this offseason following his time with the Raiders. DC Jeff Hafley said they plan on moving Hobbs around to both the inside and outside roles.

“Nate can play outside and Nate can play inside. We’re going to have him do both,” Hafley said, via PackersWire. “When you’re getting ready for free agency and you’re evaluating tape, that’s one thing you love about him. He’s had a lot of success inside, and I thought his tape outside was equally as good. He is competitive, he’s tough, he is physical, he plays the game fast. You can tell he loves it. It just jumps off the tape. I don’t know if you guys watched any of it, but it certainly jumps off the tape the way the guy plays. And he’s been a great addition, and he does give you that versatility where you can move him around. And again, I’m a big fan of that.”

Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia coached Hobbs during his rookie season in 2021 in Las Vegas during his stint as interim head coach after Jon Gruden was fired.

“I just think he’s a really talented football player,” Bisaccia said. “He’s a lot bigger than you think, until you get up there and shake his hand. He can really run, he’s a physical player, he’s got great length. And he’s played multiple positions. He’s played in the slot, he’s played outside. A force in the kicking game his rookie year — he was all over the place on kickoff, played outside at flyer on punt. So all that being said, what we’ve seen of him on defense, we’ve seen some of those (things) in the kicking game as well. I just think we’re getting a really good guy that loves football and loves the opportunity to compete.”