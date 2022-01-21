NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Todd Archer reports that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee that had bothered him this season. He is set to become a free agent this offseason.

is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee that had bothered him this season. He is set to become a free agent this offseason. Michael Gehlken reports that the knee scope on Gregory was considered to be minor, with a source telling him: “Your vasectomy would have taken longer. He is already home. If [the Cowboys] were in the Super Bowl, he would play.”

Calvin Watkins reports that WR Michael Gallup will have knee surgery in the next two weeks.

will have knee surgery in the next two weeks. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on having a conversation with HC Mike McCarthy about his return: “I’m not gonna get into any conversations I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with the staff. There’s nothing compelling me. I have everyone under contract that I want to have under contract.” (Jon Machota)

on having a conversation with HC about his return: “I’m not gonna get into any conversations I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with the staff. There’s nothing compelling me. I have everyone under contract that I want to have under contract.” (Jon Machota) Dak Prescott still has the tools to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys Jones also believes that QBstill has the tools to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys : “Dak has the skill to make it happen.” ( Machota

The window for the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl appears to be closing quickly and Jones acknowledged this, saying: “Bottom line is, yes, I am very, very frustrated and upset. You can call it COVID. You can call it anything. But we have used up some very talented players over the last few years.” ( Gehlken

The Cowboys were among four teams that placed waivers claims for former Packers DL Kingsley Keke, who was ultimately claimed by the Texans. (Field Yates)

Giants

Ian O’Connor reports that former Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he is worried that Brian Daboll will be strong competition for the Giants’ head coaching position following the hiring of GM Joe Schoen .

said he is worried that will be strong competition for the Giants’ head coaching position following the hiring of GM . O’Connor reports that owner John Mara reached out to Flores to assure him he is a serious candidate for the job.

reached out to Flores to assure him he is a serious candidate for the job. When it came to potential GM candidate Joe Hortiz , the Giants liked him but preferred the other three candidates slightly more. (O’Connor)

, the Giants liked him but preferred the other three candidates slightly more. (O’Connor) The Giants were never concerned that Schoen would accept another offer due to the fact that Schoen communicated to them that New York was his number one preferred destination. (O’Connor)

Ian Rapoport expects Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to be on the team’s list of potential head coaches, along with Flores.

Washington

Washington RB J.D. McKissic is making it clear that he wants to stay with the team next season.

“Definitely, I want to stay,” McKissic said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “Everybody knows that. I finally got the opportunity to just really be trusted and really show my versatility and what I can do. They gave me the chance to do that.”