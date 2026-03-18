NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Trent McDuffie, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team has undergone its biggest offseason overhaul on defense since he took over in 1989.
“I’ll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball,” Jones said Sunday, via the team’s official website. “Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run…That plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year, injury issues, things like that, gives us a lot of promise.”
- The Cowboys signed C Matt Hennessy to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Cowboys signed S P.J. Locke to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $3.5 million fully guaranteed, and a $2 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Cowboys signed DE Otito Ogbonnia to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $2 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.5 million salary. (Wilson)
Eagles
- The Eagles signed TE Grant Calcaterra to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.812 million salary, and $700,000 fully guaranteed. (Wilson)
- The Eagles signed DE Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year, $4.3 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, and $4.3 million fully guaranteed. The contract includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson)
- The Eagles signed TE Johnny Mundt to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, $750,000 fully guaranteed, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.34 million salary cap figure. The contract includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson)
Giants
- Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reports that the Giants were “very active” in trade talks for CB Trent McDuffie before he landed with the Rams and were willing to send multiple draft picks in exchange for him. However, New York ultimately baulked at including a first-round pick in a package for him.
- One NFL executive thinks New York dropping out of the running for McDuffie is an indicator that they are still far away from being a contending team: “I like what they’ve done so far, yeah, and the McDuffie situation is very telling. You look at a lot of coach-led front offices, and it’s easier for those guys to trade that (first-round) pick for a proven commodity. But Harbaugh showed restraint there, and, I love McDuffie, but the Giants aren’t a McDuffie away from winning the way the Rams are. They avoided the temptation to go too far. That’s a good sign early on.”
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