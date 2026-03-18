NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Trent McDuffie, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

“I’ll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball,” Jones said Sunday, via the team’s official website. “Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run…That plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year, injury issues, things like that, gives us a lot of promise.”

The Cowboys signed C Matt Hennessy to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes $1.262 million fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) The Cowboys signed S P.J. Locke to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $3.5 million fully guaranteed, and a $2 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $3.5 million fully guaranteed, and a $2 million salary. (Wilson) The Cowboys signed DE Otito Ogbonnia to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $2 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.5 million salary. (Wilson)

Eagles

The Eagles signed TE Grant Calcaterra to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.812 million salary, and $700,000 fully guaranteed. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.812 million salary, and $700,000 fully guaranteed. (Wilson) The Eagles signed DE Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year, $4.3 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, and $4.3 million fully guaranteed. The contract includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $4.3 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, and $4.3 million fully guaranteed. The contract includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson) The Eagles signed TE Johnny Mundt to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, $750,000 fully guaranteed, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.34 million salary cap figure. The contract includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson)

Giants