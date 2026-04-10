NFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Matt Nagy, Cardinals, Falcons, Giants

Cardinals

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Cardinals released QB Kyler Murray instead of trading him: “I feel like they could have done a lot of different things, but they chose not to; they just wanted him off the roster, wanted to save the $19.5 million (in 2027 salary that would have become fully guaranteed this month). They did not want to mess with it. I don’t know why. They don’t have a good enough roster where that $19.5 million really matters.”

released QB instead of trading him: “I feel like they could have done a lot of different things, but they chose not to; they just wanted him off the roster, wanted to save the $19.5 million (in 2027 salary that would have become fully guaranteed this month). They did not want to mess with it. I don’t know why. They don’t have a good enough roster where that $19.5 million really matters.” Executives explained the financial logic behind the move: “I don’t know why you would not just keep him on your roster for the whole season and then figure it out next year; you could probably trade him straight up off the $19.5 million, or if you cut him, then he’s making $1.5 million next year with someone else, so it’s an $18 million risk. If you can get a third-round pick for him, that is well worth the risk.”

First-year HC Mike LaFleur enters the draft with quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett , Gardner Minshew , and Kedon Slovis on the QB depth chart, while Arizona holds the No. 3 pick. Executives questioned missed opportunities: “How were the Cardinals not able to trade him to the Jets, eat $35 million this year and then the Jets are on the hook for the $19.5 million next year? That is basically two years at $25 million. The Jets would not have signed up for that?”

enters the draft with quarterbacks , , and on the QB depth chart, while Arizona holds the No. 3 pick. Executives questioned missed opportunities: “How were the Cardinals not able to trade him to the Jets, eat $35 million this year and then the Jets are on the hook for the $19.5 million next year? That is basically two years at $25 million. The Jets would not have signed up for that?” The Cardinals’ 2026 free-agent class was modest, highlighted by former Steelers G Isaac Seumalo at $10.5 million per year, as the team looks to move forward without Murray defining the narrative.

Falcons

Falcons DB Jessie Bates said that he’s out to prove that he’s still an impact player as he enters his age-29 season in 2026.

“I say every year you have something to prove,” Bates said, via the team’s website. “Every single year you have to prove to whoever it is that you’re still this player, or this leader. Whatever it is, you want to go and prove to somebody that you’re still that guy.”

Bates added that he understands the nature of the NFL and realizes that it’s a year-to-year business.

“I think every year is a one-year contract. Things can change. People can get traded, get cut. That’s the mindset you gotta have when you’re talking about a one-year approach. Whether I had two years left on my deal or I had one, I would come in here and work like I only had one.”

Bates expressed his desire to end his career in Atlanta and retire a Falcon.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Bates said when asked if he would like to continue his career in Atlanta. “I want to retire as a Falcon. I have a beautiful house here, a beautiful family. My family loves it here. Why would I not want to be a Falcon?”

Giants

Matt Nagy becomes the Giants’ offensive coordinator with experience in developing Patrick Mahomes during his two stints with the Chiefs. Nagy commented on how he will approach working with Jaxson Dart.

“We can use that for more, like, routines and maybe how we did things,” Nagy said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “First of all, I know how much respect that Jaxson has for Patrick. We’ve talked a little bit about the process and what he’s been through, but we’ve also made it clear, you have to be Jaxson Dart. He’s going to do that.”

Nagy was impressed by Dart’s mobility and toughness when examining him ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Back then, a year ago or two years ago, I didn’t know how tough he was and how good of a runner he was. He was a really good, sneaky good runner, tough, physical, played the quarterback position well. You could see he was a competitor.”

Nagy also thinks Dart showed he had the “it” factor when he was coming out of Ole Miss.

“Just kind of observing how he handled himself in that group of guys,” Nagy said. “You could see this moxie that he had, and he had this ‘it’ factor. When I got here to New York and got to meet him and started talking to him, you could tell right away that everything was true. This kid is different that way. My initial conversation with Coach Harbs was, hey, excited, really looking forward to being able to help out in many ways and building that relationship and that trust. I know he had a great year last year, but we want to make it even better and continue to have him grow, and I want to be there to help him.”