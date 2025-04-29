NFC Notes: Jihaad Campbell, Jaxson Dart, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that the team will still consider bringing in a wide receiver after not selecting one during the draft.

“It definitely was a big-time thought, but the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we’ve got on campus,” Jones said Saturday, via NFL.com. “I’m looking at the same sheet maybe you got in front of you that I have in front of me and it shows our No. 114 pick trade to Carolina for Jonathan Mingo. Well, we’ve obviously known that. My point is that (Cowboys EVP) Stephen ( Jones) says it best, it’s a year-round deal, but we don’t have to be through at receiver in any way. As a matter of fact, as we got on into the draft, the likelihood of creating competition if we did go out and did something that’s important to us in free agency, started making the depth we’ve got on the roster right now with our possible twos and threes that might be competitive there if we brought someone that was obvious to everybody that he’s your second man. So, I’m just giving you the benefit of the mentality there. But definitely the idea that we could, if the opportunity comes up, if we want to, can address this in free agency.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he’s not worried about the wideout depth chart.

“Yeah, I’m comfortable [with it],” Schottenheimer said. “We’ve got a really good group of young receivers, and we’re excited to see them take the next step. Again, we just talked about Turp ( KaVontae Turpin ), right? He is maybe not as young as the other guys: the (Ryan) Flournoy s, the Jalen Brooks , JT ( Jalen Tolbert ), Mingo . We’ve got guys with skills. Through this new scheme that we’re putting in, and the new influence of (wide receivers coach) Junior Adams coming in and watching the development. Even just seeing the excitement that CeeDee has for some of these guys and the traits that they have. But at the end of the day, we’re not done. That’s not just at the receiver position. We’re committed to always looking for more competition and more players at every spot. But again, we’re excited about these young guys and excited for them to take the next step.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell was thrilled to be selected by the team, given that he was born and raised in the area.

“When I was on the plane, I was looking like, ‘Dang, I’m really back home.’ That’s when it hit me. I was like, ‘OK. All right,” Campbell said, via the Eagles’ website. “I’m really excited to be an Eagle.”

Giants

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said at one point the Giants offered next year’s first-round pick and other picks to trade down from one to three overall. (Jordan Raanan)

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz said the Giants were attracted to QB Jaxson Dart’s ability to lead and get guys to want to play for him.

ability to lead and get guys to want to play for him. Per Schultz, the Giants felt “even more comfortable with Dart once the helmet came off.”

New York HC Brian Daboll believes Dart’s arm is more than strong enough and compared him to Broncos QB Bo Nix with his downfield touch.