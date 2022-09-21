NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reflected on all of the weird events and circumstances that had to line up for him to regain his job as San Francisco’s starting quarterback months after he and everyone else believed he’d played his final game for the team.

“Weird offseason in general,” Garoppolo said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I go back to the shoulder surgery—didn’t think I had to get it and then all of a sudden, rehab’s not working so we had to get it. Then, yeah, being on the side field, I had my guy catching balls for me, he did a great job, he’s one of the interns here, and yeah, it was weird. Honestly, just the whole situation — didn’t know if I was going to be here. … I’m rambling, man.”

Garoppolo didn’t even have a playbook and was working out and throwing apart from the rest of the team for most of camp. But as no trade materialized, the 49ers got creative with their options, approaching Garoppolo about staying as the backup with a pay cut.

“It was right in the middle of training camp, [Kyle] kind of just called me in one day and threw out the idea, and it really wasn’t even on my radar until he said something about it,” Garoppolo said. “And then he kind of laid it out and obviously the restructure is what it is, I think it had to be done just with the situation. I know it sounds weird, but things kind of just fell into place, honestly. It wasn’t like I was planning on this happening or anything. But I’m a big believer in, if you’re a good person, good things will happen to you.”

It took some humility from Garoppolo to accept what unquestionably was not his ideal solution. In the end, though, he thought being in San Francisco where he was familiar with things would be the best thing for him long-term. It ended up working out for both sides.

“I mean, honestly, at one point, I didn’t think I was going to be a Niner,” he said. “I was pretty set on going to a couple different teams I had in mind. And then all of a sudden things switched [at the] last second. There was a lot of familiarity with the organization, the offense, teammates, all that stuff played a role. It was just a good opportunity. I know we got a good team here and I know everyone keeps saying this, but we’ve got a chance at a Super Bowl, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write the expectation should be that Garoppolo will be playing for another team in 2023, although both admit the 49ers and Garoppolo thought that would happen this year.

Graziano stresses the only reason the 49ers brought back Garoppolo was to avoid cutting him outright, and his willingness to take a pay cut made that an option. The move was not done because they had any doubts about starting QB Trey Lance and he’s still viewed as the future at the position.

Garoppolo has a no-tag and no-trade clause, which means if he plays well and another team wants to give him a starting job, there are no impediments to him leaving.

Cardinals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports recently retired CB Joe Haden intended to play this season and had some interest from the Cardinals, Rams, Dolphins and Raiders.

intended to play this season and had some interest from the Cardinals, Rams, Dolphins and Raiders. However, Fowler adds a contract never came together, and suggested it’s clear Haden wasn’t willing to play for the minimum.

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said WR Marquise Brown was given a rest day on Wednesday, along with most of the other players who missed practice. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions a potential major in-season trade the Rams could look to do would be acquiring Bears OLB Robert Quinn to juice up their pass rush, as they didn’t really do much to replace Von Miller this offseason.

to juice up their pass rush, as they didn’t really do much to replace this offseason. Meanwhile Breer figures the Bears will be happy to deal Quinn since he doesn’t fit into their long-term plans.

