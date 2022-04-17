NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that 49ers QB Trey Lance has received “indications” that he will be the starting quarterback next season.

As for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Fowler explained that his market hasn’t been very strong due to the shoulder surgery and the uncertainty regarding when he’ll throw again.

“The market hasn’t been overly hot right now, largely because of Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery. Teams don’t know when he’ll be able to throw; it might be later in the summer. And so, can he pass a physical? These are questions that teams are sort of asking right now. We mentioned the Panthers earlier in relation to [Baker Mayfield]; they’ve done their homework on Garoppolo too. They’ve looked at all options, and Garoppolo is one. So that’s something to watch for down the road. Right now, San Francisco is prepared to hold on to that $26 million salary, at least as a placeholder for now. They believe they can do all of their business with draft picks and free agents until they sort all of this out. Meanwhile, Trey Lance has been working out in the Bay Area. I’m told that he’s got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he’ll be the guy next year. He’s set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter,” Fowler said.

According to Ryan Fowler, Stanford DT Thomas Booker has met with several teams including the 49ers, Chargers, Colts, Commanders, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, and Titans.

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Kylie Fitts announced his retirement via his Instagram account due to several concussions, with a recent one coming in October that has essentially ended his career.

“After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me. Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career. I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the ups and downs and a special thank you to my dad. Spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I’m so excited for what he has in store for me next!”

Seahawks

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is expected to participate in the team’s offseason program and has given the team “no indications that he would not show up for the program.”