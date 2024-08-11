NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Byron Murphy II, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir was asked about working with DC Brandon Staley and compared him to HC Kyle Shanahan, praising the mind he has for defensive football.

“He’s a genius,” Lenoir said in an interview on KNBR. “It’s like having Kyle (Shanahan) on defense. Just the knowledge that he brings to the room, and how much guys respect him, respect his word when he speaks. It’s a blessing for him to be here with us.”

Rams

With Rams QB Stetson Bennett needing reps in the preseason after missing all of his rookie year, there might not be room to get an extensive look at backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay implied Garoppolo won’t play in the preseason with his two-game suspension to start the regular season.

“I’ll talk to Jimmy,” McVay said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I would probably say probably not because I think it’s important for Stetson to get a bunch of work, and Jimmy’s played a lot in this league. If he said that he thought he wanted to, knowing that he’s going to miss those first couple weeks, I’d be open to it. My inclination right now is that I would not want to play him unless he told me he wanted to.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald couldn’t hide his excitement regarding first-round DT Byron Murphy II — and this was before Murphy’s impressive preseason debut.

“He’s the guy that we thought he was,” Macdonald said earlier during training camp, via John Boyle. “Let’s not crown him yet, but he’s on the way. He’s a force in there, I think the guys see it. I’m pleased with his effort. The guy brings it every day. He’s a rookie, there’s things that we want to attack, but he’s a savvy football player. He knows what he’s doing out there, he’s not lost, he plays fast, plays rugged. So I think the future is bright for Mr. Murphy.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks signed DT Mario Kendricks to a one-year, $795,000 contract.