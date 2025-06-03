NFC Notes: Joe Milton, Deebo Samuel, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury knows that bringing WR Deebo Samuel into the team’s wide receiver room is going to make his job tougher to keep everyone happy with fewer targets, but feels it’s a good problem to have.

“They know bringing Deebo in, there’s gonna be less but we’re gonna be better,” Kingsbury said, via PFT. “I think when they’re able to sacrifice for that and understand that the ultimate goal is winning, then it all works itself out. But you want those guys. They’re gonna be pissed. I’m gonna get cussed out a few games, but it comes with the territory. You’d rather have really good players cussing you out than bad players cussing you out.”

Cowboys



Dallas traded for QB Joe Milton to be a young, talented backup to Dak Prescott. Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gave a glowing review of the young quarterback heading into his second year and raved about his potential after a few practices together.

“So excited about Joe,” Schottenheimer said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “I was excited about Joe before we got him. We all reach out to people that you know. People that you trust, people that have been exposed to said player in college, in different programs, friends that have been around him to this day. … From the time he’s been here. The work ethic is incredible.”

“The talent speaks for itself. He’s made some incredible throws [already]. He’s an amazing prospect and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Malik Nabers will not be participating at OTA’s as the team continues to perform preventative maintenance on his lingering toe issue.

“Malik will be out here today, but he won’t be participating. We’re being mindful of his toe that he’s had. Nothing serious, but we’re being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that’s where we’re at,” he said, via Giants Wire. “Our doctors, our trainers, if you will, have a plan to kind of move him along and he’s been doing a good job with that. . . He’s had it for a while, back in college, too, so just trying to be smart.“

Daboll added that LT Andrew Thomas will also not participate as he rehabs from foot surgery.

“There’ll be a few guys here. Andrew, we’ll be smart with and keep rehabbing him. There are a couple guys that are sick, have a stomach bug that won’t be out there,” Daboll said. “Anthony Johnson, he’s another guy. He had a shoulder, but we have good attendance. Some of these guys were, again, each of those players have individual rehab plans. It’s May, so it’s important that they progress so we can get them ready for training camp here and if they’re ready to go later on in this process, then they’ll do what they can do.“