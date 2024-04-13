NFC Notes: Joe Schoen, Tyler Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

New Commanders DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi spent last season with the Broncos practice squad after coming over from Nigeria and told reporters that DE Efe Obada, a fellow Nigerian, is someone he looks up to as he tries to crack an NFL roster.

“I see this as an opportunity to keep living the dream, keep getting better, and trying to achieve what the goal is, trying to be the best player,” Ndubuisi said, via CommandersWire.com. “I feel like as each day passes I get to know, learn. It’s a learning process for me. He’s like a role model for us because he happened to show us, and prove to us that yes, it’s possible by putting in more hard work and trying to (make an) impact in doing his job. I feel like if he could do it there’s nothing stopping us from doing the same. I grew up playing soccer and basketball, but football for me was something I got introduced to later. I was putting hope in basketball and my first-ever video about football was the greatest hits in football. I was amazed about it, and it was just so exciting.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys have a hole to fill on the offensive line as longtime LT Tyron Smith left for the Jets in free agency. Dallas G Tyler Smith made the Pro Bowl last year but some think he should slide over to LT and replace the All-Pro Smith.

“I’m coming off a really good year at guard,” Smith said, via The 8th Round Podcast. “I’m feeling really comfortable at guard. I kind of like how the continuity is right now. I’m willing to do whatever it takes, y’all, and I’m able to do whatever it takes. We’ll see what the future holds. Obviously, stay ready for anything but for right now, I’m the starting left guard of the Dallas Cowboys.”

TCU TE Jared Wiley has visited the Cowboys, likely for their local prospect day. (Tom Pelissero)

has visited the Cowboys, likely for their local prospect day. (Tom Pelissero) According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pitt OL Matt Goncalves visited with the Cowboys recently.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen dismissed the idea that the team is locked into taking a quarterback at No. 6 overall and pointed out that they spent time with some of the top quarterbacks in prior years as well.

“We don’t wanna be up here again — we don’t want to be picking in the top 10,” Schoen said, via Around The NFL. “We have multiple needs. We are going into Year 3. People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1–4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is OK, too. That player will really help us. Even last year, our quarterback coach was at the C.J. Stroud workout. We spent a lot of time with Will Levis, Anthony Richardson.

“We still spend time with those guys … and] it’s not just for right now, but when they become free agents. Brian Burns, we spent a lot of time with him in the draft process, so you feel comfortable making a trade for a guy. Drew Lock, too. Sam Darnold, we spent a ton of time with because that was the Josh draft.”