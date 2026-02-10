NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Christian Parker, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

on having new coordinators on both sides of the ball: “I know we may talk of two first-time coordinators, but I also recognize that everybody needs their first stop and we’re going to set them up in the right way.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Washington announced they have hired Eric Henderson as DL coach/run game coordinator, D.J. Williams as QBs coach and Danny Etling as assistant QBs coach.

as DL coach/run game coordinator, as QBs coach and as assistant QBs coach. Quinn also announced they have promoted assistant DBs coach William Gay to CB coach. (Ben Standig)

‘s inexperience calling plays: “I know he hasn’t been coaching a long time, but when you’re a backup QB you have different experiences…When you haven’t called plays, you’ve been waiting for it.” (JP Finlay) He also spoke about the offensive changes, including moving on from OC Kliff Kingsbury : “I thought it was time for change, a new vision on how we want to go about it.” (John Keim)

factored into the decision: “He drives a lot of the thinkin. The ability to connect with him is a big deal for us. … Jayden wasn’t the deciding factor but it was a good factor.” (Keim) Quinn outlined how the offense is going to look under Blough: “It’ll look different … This is going to be an aggressive, balance attack that will have more under-center than we have in the past. … We’re going to feature every part of Jayden that makes him unique and special, but also the the run action.” (Keim)

‘ style. (Standig) Jones had high praise for LB Frankie Luvu: “I love Frankie Luvu,, a guy before I got here we would watch. I love his athleticism… he’s best going downhill… want to get him matched up on running backs [in protection].” (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked what the team was getting with the hire of new DC Christian Parker.

“Very, very smart,” Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Great communicator, which at the end of the day, one of our top priorities is to be a great teacher. These defenses are very complicated, but at the same time, he was really good at explaining it not only to coach [Brian] Schottenheimer and to [vice president of player personnel Will McClay], but to Jerry [Jones] and myself that you want to make complicated things seem easy so players can use their athletic ability and play fast and do the things you want them to do, have the identity you want them to have on that side of the ball. He was just outstanding.”

Giants

The Giants are expected to hire Titans linebackers coach Frank Bush. (Matt Zenitz)