NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, David Blough, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Bears HC Ben Johnson believes that the Commanders made the right choice by hiring former NFL QB David Blough as their offensive coordinator and even offered advice for Blough ahead of his first season.

“He’s got a bright future, as well,” Johnson said, via CommandersWire.com. “He’s really smart. Has a natural way of connecting with everybody, coaches and players alike. I know he’s highly respected, not just from me, but that Washington staff, they’ve found tremendous value in him as well. I think he’ll do an outstanding job in that role. He’s really smart. Having played quarterback, he’s got that inward feel of how to help elevate that position, and I think he’ll be able to do that in that play-calling role moving forward. I think he’ll be one of those guys who gets a head job before you know it. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and you try to accentuate your strengths and surround yourself with people who will help you with your weaknesses. He knows what those are, and I’m sure he’s doing the best he can to make sure he puts himself in a good spot. He’s a good person, and I think that’s where it starts with him, and I think that’s going to resonate with everybody he’s around.”

Eagles

Zach Berman and Brooks Kubena of The Athletic looked at multiple issues facing the Eagles this offseason, including the idea that TE Dallas Goedert has possibly played in his last game for the team, given the emotion he showed in the team's last game.

There is also the future of LT Lane Johnson, who has dealt with injuries and needs to make a decision on whether or not he will continue to play next season.

Berman and Kubena do not see the team moving on from WR A.J. Brown, as they don't feel the team can get a good return despite Brown still producing at a strong level in 2025 amid offensive struggles.

Meanwhile, both believe that LB Nakobe Dean will not be returning next season and will likely take more money than Philly will offer him to play elsewhere.

Kubena thinks K Jake Elliott and P Braden Mann will return next season, while bringing in kicking competition for Elliott. Berman feels the team will move on from Mann, but notes that Elliott could be much harder to replace.

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh is thrilled with his new job but downplayed some media reports that he was holding out until the team made organizational changes.

“It’s the New York Football Giants,” Harbaugh told The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor. “I can’t wait to get started. I know how great our fans are. I’ve seen them close up enough. We are going to build a team that’s going to play a brand of football that you will be proud of.”

“Throughout our conversations, John stood out for his clarity, competitiveness and approach for building a sustainable winning program,” GM Joe Schoen said of Harbaugh. “He has a strong track record of developing players, building cohesive staffs, and setting a clear standard of accountability. We are excited to work with John in moving this team in the right direction.”

“It will be the same as it was in Baltimore and really everywhere around the league,” Harbaugh said about the program. “We’re going to work until we agree, building the football operations structure. The conversations with John and Chris Mara and Joe about that were great. We’re not going to be much bigger operationally, but it takes time to put that together in negotiations. It finally came together, and I like the start of where we are going, but we still have to build it out. We’re on the same page with it…That’s been a little overblown. We are going to bolster up the analytics a bit. The Giants actually have a bigger sports science staff than we had (in Baltimore). We didn’t really have a sports science department in Baltimore.”

As for New York’s roster, Harbaugh is hoping to compete for championships and has already met with his starting QB Jaxson Dart.

“I’m very excited about these players,” Harbaugh said. “I spoke with Jaxson two or three times at length, and I couldn’t be more impressed with him. Watched him on tape, he had a heckuva rookie season and he’s got the right mindset. That is one tough dude…I think the Giants roster is strong and it’s our job to make it stronger. We are going to compete for the playoffs and for championships. I expect and want to make the playoffs next year.”