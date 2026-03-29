NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Giants, Draft Visits, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers will visit the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

will visit the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter visited the Cowboys. (Billy Marshall)

visited the Cowboys. (Billy Marshall) Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright met in person with the Cowboys. (Arye Pulli)

met in person with the Cowboys. (Arye Pulli) Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss , TE Nate Boerkircher and DT Tyler Onyedim got dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

, TE and DT got dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) TCU LBs Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor met with the Cowboys LB coach at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Eagles

Louisville WR Chris Bell will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jody Demling)

will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jody Demling) Memphis OT Travis Burke will visit the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

will visit the Eagles. (Justin Melo) Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler) Miami OT Markel Bell had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler) Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor said he has a lot of 30 visits coming up, including with the Eagles. (Kevin Hicks)

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh felt the team was disciplined in its free-agent spending and still believes there is room for more additions beyond the draft.

“We signed 16 guys in free agency, and we did it with just mid-level spending in the National Football League,” Harbaugh said on Pardon My Take. “For free agency, we were right in the middle, and we signed 16 guys with that. I think the Ravens had about the same, and they signed eight guys. So, I’m really excited about the fact that — I think we got a lot for our buck, so to speak. And these are all guys that are motivated guys, that wanted to be here for the right reasons, that are gonna fit our style of play. We’ll see, but I’m really kind of pleased with these guys. And we’re not done yet.”

Giants LB Micah McFadden ‘s one-year, $3.75 million contract includes an additional $2 million through incentives based on his percentage of defensive snaps. Dan Duggan reports that McFadden can make $250,000 for appearing in 35-39 percent of snaps, another $250,000 for 40-49 percent, and $375,000 each for 50-59 percent, 60-69 percent, 70-74 percent, and over 75 percent of snaps.

‘s one-year, $3.75 million contract includes an additional $2 million through incentives based on his percentage of defensive snaps. Dan Duggan reports that McFadden can make $250,000 for appearing in 35-39 percent of snaps, another $250,000 for 40-49 percent, and $375,000 each for 50-59 percent, 60-69 percent, 70-74 percent, and over 75 percent of snaps. Georgia DT Christen Miller will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Dunleavy)

will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Dunleavy) North Carolina CB Thaddeus Dixon will visit the Giants. (Easton Butler)