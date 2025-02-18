NFC Notes: John Schneider, Geno Smith, Les Snead, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead admitted his desire to have a mobile quarterback leading the offense.

“Our cheat code could be a quarterback that could become a sixth eligible and extend plays,” he said, via Rams Wire. “Defenses are designed to cover this thing for 3 seconds, next thing you know, they’re at 6 seconds going, ‘Oh jeez.’”

When asked if he would take a quarterback on a rookie contract or a mobile quarterback, Snead said he would still choose the one with mobility.

“Both of them work. I would take No. 2 over 1,” he said.

Tom Pelissero reports the Rams are hiring former Seahawks OL coach Scott Huff as their new TE coach.

Rams OT Joseph Noteboom's contract voids on February 17, per OverTheCap.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team won’t go on a spending spree in free agency in order to fix the offensive line.

“You can’t just throw money at something to fix it, to fix a perceived need,” Schneider said, via PFT. “We’ve made mistakes there in the past and we’re gonna try not to repeat mistakes we’ve made.”

Michael-Shawn Dugar mentions that Seattle saves $11.5 million by trading or releasing LB Dre’Mont Jones and can also save $17 million by trading or releasing veteran WR Tyler Lockett.

Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner appeared on The Brock and Salk Show and was asked what he thought about Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

“A really good starting quarterback in the National Football League,” Warner told Brock Huard.“To me, it’s as simple as that. I don’t think we sit back and say he’s in that ‘elite’ category, yet, but I think he’s really good. He does a lot of things really well. I’ve been really impressed and felt he’s played really solid football these last few years…If you would have looked at Geno Smith in his early twenties, you’d have said ‘he’s got no chance to get there!’ So what he’s done and how he’s grown and transformed throughout his career to become what he is, has shown a whole bunch of growth. Can he get there? I don’t know the answer to that… at this time.”