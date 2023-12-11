NFC Notes: Johnathan Hankins, Jalen Hurts, Evan Neal, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys Johnathan Hankins received an initial diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, with the goal of returning for the playoffs or possibly sooner. DTreceived an initial diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, with the goal of returning for the playoffs or possibly sooner.

Eagles

The Eagles have dropped back-to-back games to the 49ers and Cowboys. Jalen Hurts explained that it’s “something that we’re going through, not necessarily stuck in.”

“(I)t’s something that we’re going through, not necessarily stuck in,” Hurts said via NFL.com. “We’ve to be able to learn from it and we will. There’s and eagerness too just to continue to press on.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni stressed the importance of internalizing the losses and getting better from them.

“We’ve got to internalize that and we’ve got to make sure that the adversity that we’re facing right now, we’re able to get through and make sure we get better from it,” Sirianni said.

Giants

Giants RT Evan Neal feels he’s capable of playing better and has put “dominant reps” on film that gets overlooked.

“Of course I can,” Neal said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve put a lot of dominant reps on tape, a lot of times they go unnoticed, a lot of times the reps that I struggle get highlighted, but if you really sit back and watch the tape, I do a lot of good things. I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that a lot of times go unnoticed, but that’s the nature of being an offensive lineman, you’re not noticed until you mess up pretty much, you know what I’m saying? So, it is what it is. I have to continue to get better, I know I have a lot of work to do, and I embrace it, with a smile on my face, so that’s where I’m at.”