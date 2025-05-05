NFC Notes: Jonah Jackson, Kerby Joseph, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears G Jonah Jackson commented on what he brings to the team as a veteran offensive lineman with solid experience as a starter.

“What I bring to the offensive line room, in a leadership role, is my work ethic, my effort and strain down-in and down-out,” Jackson told Go Long’s Tyler Dunne. “I feel like my ability to jell the group together, we always used to joke around and call me the glue: Elmer’s Glue. Bringing the group together as a tough-nosed O-lineman ready to work and protect the guy behind me.”

Lions

Lions DB Kerby Joseph signed a four-year, $85 million contract that includes $36 million total guaranteed. Joseph received a $10 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $1.1 million, $1.215 million, $1.26 million, $1.305 million and $1.435 million. The first two years are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Joseph has option bonuses in the four new years of the deal, including $9.625 million in 2026, $16.58 million in 2027, $19.035 million in 2028 and $23.905 million in 2029. The option bonus in 2026 is guaranteed, and $10 million of the bonus in 2027 is guaranteed for injury before becoming fully guaranteed in 2026. Another $3 million becomes guaranteed in 2027.

There are four void years to spread out the option bonuses. The deal also includes up to $510,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and an annual $150,000 workout bonus in the four new years of the deal.

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed that re-signing LB Andrew Van Ginkel to an extension was always on his list of things to get done this offseason.

“In free agency, we actually tried to sign him to a three-year deal,” Adofo-Mensah told Paul Allen of KFAN. “There was another team that came in and offered a two-year deal that we had to compete with. You always want the longer-term deal as much as possible, knowing that if he plays well, this is the type of thing you’re gonna be able to do. We were excited to add a year and really, to reward him for the year he had so he would make more money this year.”

The Vikings and Van Ginkel agreed on a one-year contract extension worth $23 million with $22.44 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. The new guarantee is worth $11.66 million. (OTC)