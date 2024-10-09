NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Deshaun Watson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders had a huge 34-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, where they limited QB Deshaun Watson to just 125 passing yards and one touchdown. Washington DT Jonathan Allen reflected on the game, saying he thinks Watson was dealing with some mental battles.

“If I’m being honest, he looked like a player who’s had stuff going on above the shoulders,” Allen said, via Ben Krimmel of Audacy. “It’s definitely a confidence thing that’s going on. I always tell people, it doesn’t matter how great a player you are, if you don’t have confidence, you’re not a good player.”

Allen still thinks Watson has a lot of potential as a quarterback despite not being his former self with the Houston Texans.

“I would say that is the biggest difference. I think physically – I mean, he’s probably not as athletic as he was six, seven years ago, however long it was – but I think he still has that potential. I don’t know, I don’t know. Football is a weird game, man.”

Allen reiterated that Watson appears to be “reacting slower” and overthinking on the field.

“Mentally, if you’re not good up top like you’re not gonna be confident, you’re not gonna be playing free, you’re gonna be thinking, you’re gonna be reacting slower,” Allen continued. “So I would say that’s probably the biggest difference for him right now.”

Cowboys

Cowboys’ Vice President Stephen Jones said CB DaRon Bland (foot) “has a real chance” to play in Week 6, even if he’s in a limited role.

“I think DaRon Bland has a real chance,” Jones said, via PFT. “I don’t know if he’ll play the whole game, but I think he’s ready to start mixing it up. Short of a real setback, DaRon should be ready to dress and help us on the defensive side of the ball and the secondary.”

Cowboys RB Dalvin Cook has yet to appear with the team. Owner Jerry Jones said they are “managing snaps” for veterans to make sure he is available for later on in the season: “It’s a long season. Judiciously managing snaps of veteran players is a big part of the whole show.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

With the injury to RB Devin Singletary, Giants fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. stepped in and rushed for 129 yards on 18 carries. New York HC Brian Daboll praised Tracy’s effort but wouldn’t commit to giving him an expanded role going forward.

“We’ll do what we need to do each week. But [Tracy] had a nice game. I think we just take it game by game, week by week, see what we’re doing and what the game plan is for the opponent we’re about to play,” Daboll said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

“He ran hard. He saw the holes. He pressed the hole, something we’ve been working hard on with him is pressing the hole and setting up your blocks. [He] made some extra yards with the ball in his hand.”