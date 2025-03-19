NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Ryan Poles, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles thinks the addition of veteran offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson “opens the whole board” for their decision at No. 10 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“This really opens the whole board for us,” Poles said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “We’re going to be able to sit back and kind of look and say, ‘What’s the best thing to do for the Chicago Bears and who’s the best player that can impact?’ We’ve got some tough decisions and a lot of film to watch between now and the draft.”

Chicago also signed C Drew Dalman as a free agent. Ben Johnson thinks their new interior lineman will help them protect against blitzes and pass rushes.

“This day in age, I think the hardest problems defenses give us is schematically in the pass-rush game, blitz pickup and those things, particularly on third down,” Johnson said. “I feel strongly that Drew is going to have the acumen to help us out and problem solve. There’s unscouted looks each and every week that, as long as you understand the rules of protection, we can figure it out. But everything’s happening quickly. It’s a fun challenge, and I know Drew and Caleb (Williams) are looking to grow together that way.”

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles had high praise for recently signed DE Dayo Odeyingbo‘s ability to play against the run and pass, along with lining up in multiple positions along the defensive line.

“His ability to play the run and rush the passer from different locations, outside, inside, is again going to make our defensive line even better,” Poles said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

Odeyingbo thinks he learned about himself as a player through the first four years of his career with the Colts.

“You learn what’s important to you,” Odeyingbo said. “You learn what it takes to get here and what it takes to keep what you have — and nothing is promised.”

Poles pointed to the Eagles’ success, saying they want to bring “waves of pass rushers” going forward.

“We all watched the Super Bowl, right? You want to have waves of pass rushers,” Poles said. “So if all of those guys are getting better and they’re working together, I really think we can affect the passer and, therefore, it’s going to put our team in a really good position. Like I said, you can’t have enough pass rushers. We’re always looking to add and improve that group, but I feel good about where we are today.”

Vikings

New Vikings DT Javon Hargrave on missing 14 games last season: “I’m in a good spot right now. I mean, I ain’t about to go out there and punch and play football yet. But I came a long way and I’m in a great spot right now with my triceps.” (Kevin Seifert)

on missing 14 games last season: “I’m in a good spot right now. I mean, I ain’t about to go out there and punch and play football yet. But I came a long way and I’m in a great spot right now with my triceps.” (Kevin Seifert) Vikings DT Jonathan Allen tore his left pectoral halfway through last season but said that it’s not an issue at this point: “From a health standpoint, my pec was completely fine. It’s a non-issue.” (Seifert)

tore his left pectoral halfway through last season but said that it’s not an issue at this point: “From a health standpoint, my pec was completely fine. It’s a non-issue.” (Seifert) Justin Melo reports the Vikings met with BYU OT Caleb Etienne before his Pro Day.