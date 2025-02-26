NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Saquon Barkley, Cowboys Combine Meetings, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen made headlines this week when receiving permission to seek a trade. GM Adam Peters said “everything’s still on the table” with Allen, including his possible return.

“Really, everything’s still on the table in terms of whether it’s trade or staying here or whatever,” Peters said, via Heather McDonough of NBC4. “We’re still going through that. It’s kind of early in the stages. We haven’t done a lot of exploring yet, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley had a magnificent season with career highs of 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. GM Howie Roseman thinks Barkley had the best season for a skill position play in “NFL history.”

“The best season of a skill position player in NFL history,” Roseman said, via PFT. “Seven rushes of 60+ yards, which is the most in NFL history by any skill position player. The next-closest running back was four, the next-closest receiver was Jerry Rice, six. The most rushing yards in a season, and he won a championship. So in my opinion, the best season for any skill position player in NFL history.”