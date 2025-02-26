NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Saquon Barkley, Cowboys Combine Meetings, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen made headlines this week when receiving permission to seek a trade. GM Adam Peters said “everything’s still on the table” with Allen, including his possible return.
“Really, everything’s still on the table in terms of whether it’s trade or staying here or whatever,” Peters said, via Heather McDonough of NBC4. “We’re still going through that. It’s kind of early in the stages. We haven’t done a lot of exploring yet, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
Cowboys
- Michigan DT Kenneth Grant had a formal meeting with the Cowboys this week at the Combine. (Nick Harris)
- The Cowboys have met with several other defensive linemen including Clemson’s Payton Page, Boston College’s Cam Horsley, and Texas’ Alfred Collins. (Josh Tolentino)
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- Per Mike Payton, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says he’s had meetings with the Bengals, Colts, Cowboys, Lions, and Ravens.
- Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman also said he’s had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams has formally met with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen says he hasn’t formally met with the Cowboys yet but plans to this week. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Oregon EDGE Jordan Burch formally met with the Cowboys on Monday night. (Tommy Yarrish)
- UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger had a formal interview with the Cowboys this week at the NFL Combine. (Nick Harris)
- Florida LB Shemar James had a formal interview with the Cowboys as well. (Nick Harris)
- Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa is another player who also had a formal interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Ole Miss DT Walter Nolan said he has also met with the Cowboys. (Josh Tolentino)
Eagles
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley had a magnificent season with career highs of 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. GM Howie Roseman thinks Barkley had the best season for a skill position play in “NFL history.”
“The best season of a skill position player in NFL history,” Roseman said, via PFT. “Seven rushes of 60+ yards, which is the most in NFL history by any skill position player. The next-closest running back was four, the next-closest receiver was Jerry Rice, six. The most rushing yards in a season, and he won a championship. So in my opinion, the best season for any skill position player in NFL history.”
