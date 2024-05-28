NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen expressed how much he’s enjoying their new coaching staff under HC Dan Quinn and called this offseason “reinvigorating” for him.

“I’m just so happy; I love the coaching staff, I love the direction we’re moving in, I love the way we’re working, man, it has truly been reinvigorating,” Allen said, via CommandersWire. “Just so fun to come to work every day. This is literally just a dream job right now.”

As for his first impression of Jayden Daniels, Allen said the rookie quarterback often beats him to the facility and he stays late as well.

“He’s cool, man, he’s a quiet guy,” Allen said. “He comes in, he works, and I pride myself on being one of the first guys here and he always beats me here. So, I think that’s pretty cool. Stays late, you know, he does everything you want out of your No. 2 overall pick rookie quarterback. I’m excited to see him work, I’m excited to see him play and just focus on what I gotta do to make his life as easy as possible.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is due for an extension and will likely see a massive deal with where the QB market stands. While Prescott isn’t in it for the money, he will ensure he receives the compensation he’s worth.

“I don’t play for money,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official website. “I have never cared for it, to be honest with you. Yeah, I would give it up just to play this game.”

“I allow that to the business people to say what it’s worth — what they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my [caliber]. For me, it’s about controlling what I can control and handling that part, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley touched on his renewed excitement for the game as he goes through offseason workouts with his new teammates.

“We’re all just coming in, buying in, trying to learn the playbook, learning the system, trying to get better each day,” Barkley said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s website. “You know there is a lot of talent, a lot of talent before I got here. I feel I can only add to that. At the same time, you can’t look too far. That’s the beauty of it. That’s the beauty of coming in every single day, working with each other, pushing each other.”