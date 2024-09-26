NFC Notes: Jonathon Brooks, Adam Thielen, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Falcons C Drew Dalman suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss time.
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris said OL Ryan Neuzil and Storm Norton have been stepping up due to injuries along their offensive line: “Really excited about those guys getting a full week of practice.” (Terrin Waack)
- Falcons RT Kaleb McGary (knee) said he’s still unsure if he’ll play in Week 4: “I was fortunate enough that nothing super, super bad showed up (on the MRI) so now it’s just about taking it day by day.” (Josh Kendall)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said WR Adam Thielen will require “at least four weeks” to recover from his hamstring injury, via Joseph Person.
- Canales said OL Damien Lewis suffered a UCL injury and has a “broad recovery window,” per Mike Kaye.
- Canales also mentioned RB Jonathon Brooks (knee), OLB D.J. Wonnum (quad), DL Jaden Crumedy (ankle), and CB Dane Jackson (hamstring) are close to returning but still have “some hurdles” to clear.
- Jordan Schultz reports Lewis will miss at least one game with his elbow injury but a stint on the injured reserve is “unlikely.” In the end, Lewis plans to play through it.
Saints
- Saints HC Dennis Allen said G Cesar Ruiz suffered a knee injury that is separate from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 and is considered “day-by-day,” per Jeff Nowak.
- Allen anticipates TE Taysom Hill (chest) being ready for Week 4, via Brett Martel.
