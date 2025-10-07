NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Christian Watson, Carson Wentz, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson returned to practice on Monday, nine months after suffering a torn ACL: “I haven’t really taken a day off since my surgery.” (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

The Vikings overcame a lot to get the win in the second leg of their international trip, topping the Browns on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from QB Carson Wentz to WR Jordan Addison. The most impressive part of the win, though, was an undermanned offensive line that was down four players entering the game and lost a fifth part of the way through when LT Christian Darrisaw exited. Vikings OL Walter Rouse, Blake Brandel, Joe Huber, Will Fries (the only healthy regular starter), and Justin Skule largely held up against a ferocious Browns defensive line, including holding DE Myles Garrett to just two pressures on 35 pass rushes.

Darrisaw said he left Sunday’s game as he was “just listening to his body” as he gets used to handling a workload back from ACL/MCL surgery last year. (Kevin Seifert)

Vikings

Vikings WR Jordan Addison secured the game-winning touchdown after being benched in the first quarter for disciplinary issues.

“I never want to let my teammates down,” Addison said, via ESPN. “They’re always there for me. So I am going to make sure I’m always there for them. When they needed me, I was there.”

Addison was benched because he missed a walk-through. He later addressed the team during a meeting and apologized for his mistake.

“Those types of things aren’t in alignment with our standards,” Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said after the game. “I wanted to make sure he was held accountable for that, but at the same time he knows that. I thought he handled it professionally. He spoke to the team to let them know that whenever I gave him the opportunity to go in the game, they could count on him. And he made the game-winning catch. I love Jordan Addison. He’s a guy that I care about tremendously. He knows that every guy in that locker room has his back. He knows that I will never waver in my confidence and belief in him, but at the same time, we’ve got standards, and personal responsibility and accountability are huge if you want to talk about culture.”

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said that he spoke with Addison and vowed to become a stronger mentor.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Jefferson said. “I definitely had my words with JA. But in the end it’s all about growing up and just being a part of the team and knowing mistakes and knowing that he’s a valuable part of the team. It’s more about the team and more about just us as a whole, not focusing individually on JA. But for him to come out with that going on and still be able to make plays out there, and finishing the game with a touchdown to get us up, it was like it was meant to happen. He’s a great player. He’s a tremendous talent. I’ve just got to do better at keeping him under my wing and making sure that he has his head on straight.“