NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Darnell Mooney, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is excited to get WR Darnell Mooney back on the field and believes that he’ll be in shape and ready to go.

“[Mooney’s] ready to go,” Fields said, via Bears Wire. “One thing about Mooney: He’s one of the hardest workers I know. When he wasn’t [healthy], he’s working, and he’s not gonna come back out of shape. That’s one thing he prides himself on is not being tired.”

Fields added that Mooney as bulked up this offseason and joked that the league is going to submit him for drug testing.

“We made a few jokes, saying that the NFL’s gonna drug-test him soon because it looks like he’s been on a few steroids,” Fields said. “He’s been working hard, trying to get back right. We always joked with him last year on how skinny he was. So he’s definitely put on some weight and ready to go.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes recalled his time working with the St. Louis Rams as a collegiate scout and seeing DL Aaron Donald before practice at Pitt.

Holmes got a tip from Pitt’s defensive coordinator to come out to practice 30 minutes early.

“And he didn’t tell me why…I go out there and I walk out to the (practice) bubble, and it’s the ball boys, the equipment managers, the specialists…and Aaron Donald. Those are the only people in the bubble,” Holmes said, via Detroit News. “And Aaron Donald is sitting on his back, fully taped up with this twitch in his knee, as if like, ‘Man, I’ve been waiting for this all day. Where’s everybody at? Because I’ve been waiting on this all day.’”

Holmes said Rams WR Cooper Kupp displayed the same work ethic and dedication to his craft when they drafted him.

“It was the same way with Cooper Kupp when we drafted him,” Holmes said. “And that’s when it really hit me. I’m like, ‘Look, man. If these players don’t have the intangibles and the passion and the work ethic and the football character, it’s not gonna work. That’s just the bottom line.”

Holmes had a message for Lions fans, saying that the team is headed in the right direction and he and HC Dan Campbell plan to prove that on the field.

“Continue to stick with us and just continue to know that we’re not done yet. Just know that we’re always gonna work hard, keep our pedal to the metal. We’re always gonna stay aggressive. I love the fact that — it’s a lot of this what they call ‘buzz’ and ‘hope’ and I think this fanbase and our city deserves that, just through all that they’ve been through. But at the end of the day, me and (head coach Dan Campbell) know that we haven’t made the playoffs yet. That’s what has to be — we gotta get in the dance and we got full faith and optimism that we’ve got the right structure in place and that we can get that done, but we gotta go out there and prove it, and that’s how we’re wired. We’re all about accountability and earning it, doing it the right way, and that’s what the city of Detroit is. It’s roll up the sleeves, get it done, no excuses. Just know that your football team is doing the exact same thing.”

Vikings

Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison released a statement after being cited for speeding and reckless driving when he was pulled over driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” Addison said in the statement, per the Star Tribune.