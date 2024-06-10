NFC Notes: Jordan Davis, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program but said it wasn’t due to his contract situation. Although he’s due for an extension, Parsons acknowledged QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb are going to get paid first because of their current contract, but he also wants to reset the market when the time comes.

“I’m patient. Patient is a virtue,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever.”

“I kind of know where the money is. It’s not like I see the Cowboys with $90 million in cap space.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jordan Davis said he’s showing up to camp in better shape and he expects to be taking on a larger role for the team this year.

“One thing I’ve been focused on is just getting better. I said the same thing last year from my rookie year, I want to get better every year,” Davis said, via PFT. “I’m stepping into a much larger role than I was last year, and I know what’s expected of me. In terms of being in my best shape, I’m getting in the best condition of my life.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he will make a decision on playcalling duties at some point but has been glad getting back to calling plays in their offseason program.

“I’ve called plays for a long time,” Daboll said, via ProFootballTalk. “So it’s good to get out here at practice and do it, but there’s a whole process that goes through with it. There’s training camp. There’s OTAs. And I’ll make the decision, like I said back in March, that I feel is best.”