NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

B ears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams discussed how he’s measuring his progress.

“First, I ask questions. I ask questions to Coach. I ask about my progression, I ask where he wants me to be, where I should be, and then obviously I have my own goal set for myself and that’s to be perfect. Obviously you strive for something like that and you don’t ever reach it, but you keep striving for it. Whether it’s a day that I like or a day that I don’t, there’s always good and bad in it, so just finding my balance and reaching and striving for my goal,” Williams said, per Courtney Cronin.

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson on when he might take a HC opportunity: “I’m not willing to go down the other path yet unless I feel really good about how it’s gonna unfold.” (Mike Florio)

on when he might take a HC opportunity: “I’m not willing to go down the other path yet unless I feel really good about how it’s gonna unfold.” (Mike Florio) Detroit DC Aaron Glenn implied they will lean on an aggressive man-heavy defense in 2024: “It’s smothering when it comes to defense and that’s who I am as a coach. I like to smother the offense.” (Lions’ website)

implied they will lean on an aggressive man-heavy defense in 2024: “It’s smothering when it comes to defense and that’s who I am as a coach. I like to smother the offense.” (Lions’ website) According to Kyle Meinke, Lions HC Dan Campbell said it “sounds like” DT D.J. Reader won’t be ready to start camp but everyone else should be.

said it “sounds like” DT won’t be ready to start camp but everyone else should be. Per Justin Rogers, Detroit got “good news” on CB Khalil Dorsey who injured his ankle at the end of Wednesday’s practice.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said his largest focus this offseason is “staying poised in the pocket” and feels he drifted too often last year.

“There’s always little things,” Love said, via PackersWire. “The biggest thing for me was staying poised in the pocket, just staying balanced in the pocket. Sometimes I get out of whack with my feet and I might start drifting in the pocket a little too much. Just pocket awareness, making smaller moves, understanding when I might need to get out of there.”

Love explained he wants to make “smaller movements” when navigating the pocket.

“Just pocket movement, making smaller movements,” Love said.

OverTheCap points out the Packers gained $10.6 million with the release of LB De’Vondre Campbell. Green Bay will split his $11.6 million in dead money with $3.66 million in 2024 and $7.94 million in 2025.