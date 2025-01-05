NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Christian Watson Injuries, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions S Terrion Arnold was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), S Brian Branch was fined $10,128 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), and S Kerby Joseph was fined $7,505 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 17.

Packers

Packers RB Josh Jacobs had his eighth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, setting a franchise record that surpasses Hall of Fame RB Paul Hornung . (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur says QB Jordan Love was good to return with an elbow injury but was held out as a precaution. (Schneidman)

When asked about the knee injury suffered by WR Christian Watson , LaFleur commented: “I’m not super confident about that right now.” (Wood)

Vikings

Last year in late December, Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson tore his ACL against his former team, on a hit from Lions S Kerby Joseph. Hockenson returned from the injury to play in nine games this season and said he hasn’t thought much about the incident since preparing to face the Lions once again.

“That’s not really anything I try to think about,” Hockenson said of the injury, via Pro Football Talk. “Injuries happen in this game and in this league. And, you know, I’ve had multiple injuries throughout my career. And things — you just don’t think about [them]. I’ve played against many teams that I’d things go against. . . . It’s just a new game, it’s another game. I’m excited to play them for sure, and I’m excited to be out there with the boys this time around and be able to make an impact that way, but nothing like that really goes in your head. You’ve got to just let that kind of stuff go and realize it’s football and it’s another game.”