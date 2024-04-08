NFC Notes: Jordan Mailata, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, many feel Washington will look to get their quarterback of the future. New Commanders HC Dan Quinn discussed what qualities he looks for in a quarterback.

“How quickly can they process something? ‘OK, it looks like zone but it’s really man-to-man. It’s two-high [safeties], it’s one high,'” Quinn said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “All the triggers you want to get to, can you do it after the ball gets in his hand? Can we disguise [defenses] to make them really have to figure it out after the snap? The best of the best? ‘I can process as I’m taking the ball, as I’m going through the play.’ That’s what I look for. How do they respond when the unblocked blitzer comes?”

“With the quarterback you really have to watch every single play to say did he get them out of a bad play here in a run game? Did he, you know, move outside? So, it’s not just the throws, you encompass everything. Don’t just look at the throws but look at an entire game. And then you’ll really have an assessment about ‘Did you scramble to remain a passer? Did you know sometimes a throw away was the best decision right here?’ It wouldn’t show that on the stat sheet, but that was actually a really good decision. And so those are the things that I’ve been digging in on.”

Cowboys

University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has seven official 30 visits with teams, including the Cowboys. (Justin Dunk)

has seven official 30 visits with teams, including the Cowboys. (Justin Dunk) Washington LB Edefuan Ulofoshio had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen had an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata is excited about signing an extension with the team as he envisioned playing for one franchise for the duration of his career.

“It is an honor to be able to play at one club,” Mailata said, via the team website. “I’ve always wanted to be a player that has played for one team and there are so few that get to do that. To be a part of history and be a part of the club and the culture that we are trying to continue to build is an honor. I am very grateful to the organization.”